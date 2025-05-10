Anthony Edwards Suspects Ayesha Howard Trapped Him After Discovering Her Ovulation Tracker

NBA star Anthony Edwards isn't just fending off opposing teams on his race to his first championship, but he is defending himself in the courtroom against new baby mama, Ayesha Howards, as well.

In an ongoing paternity suit, the Minnesota Timberwolves' star is asking a judge to sanction Howard, claiming manipulative and deceptive conduct. Edwards discovered Howard's ovulation tracker, in which could be evidence of purposely conceriving in a calculated plan.

According to InTouch, the latest development follows Ayesha Howard's attempt to revisit an issue in the parternity suit. The problem pertains to child support terms in California. Anthony Edwards alleges that their intimate relationship never took place in the California, a detail he says nullifies her entire claim.

While Howard filed the case in California, Edwards' legal team argue she’s failed to prove she lives there, pointing out that she hasn't submitted any rental contract or bills in the state. His lawyer call her effort a “bad-faith attempt to game the system” in hopes of securing a more favorable outcome from a California court.

Anthony Edwards Sanction Ayesha Howard

Howard had a childe with Edwards in 2024. Leading up to the birth, text messages surfaced of Edwards asking Ayesha to terminate the pregnancy. In court, Edwards would pay Howard a one-time payment of child support with conditions.

“This wasn’t a coincidence—it was a calculated decision,” one filing states. The defense argues the evidence paints a troubling picture, suggesting Howard attempted to intentionally conceive during her most fertile window, raising red flags about intent and integrity.

Edwards’ legal team is now pressing for sanctions. They want the court to send a message that such tactics can’t fly unchecked. While both sides continue to trade legal jabs, the underlying issue of support and co-parenting remains unresolved.