paternity suit
- MusicBoosie Badazz's Alleged BM Backtracks Her Paternity ClaimThe paternity drama was quickly settled after the woman withdrew her claim. By Madusa S.
- GossipFuture's Baby Mama Takes Small Victory Over Rapper In CourtA judge has sided with Eliza Reign in her ongoing battle against Future, shutting down the rapper's attempt to dismiss her paternity suit.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsRick Ross Confirmed To Be Briana Camille's Baby Daddy, She Demands Child SupportRick Ross' paternity in Briana Camille's case has been confirmed.By Rose Lilah
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Wants $53K Monthly Support: ReportFuture's still battling it out in court with his alleged baby mama Eliza Reign who reportedly wants the rapper to pay $53K per month in child support.By Erika Marie
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Reportedly Drops Paternity SuitTexas woman Cindy Parker, who claims she gave birth to Future's baby, has reportedly dropped her paternity suit against the rapper.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture's Alleged Baby Mamas Form Coalition To Take Him DownFuture is being attacked from all angles. By Noah C
- MusicLil Wayne's Rumored Fatherhood Of 16-Year-Old Boy Confirmed As False Alarm"Lil Wayne... you are NOT the father!"By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne To Take DNA Test Concerning Possible 16-Year Old SonLil Wayne will soon find out if he is actually the father of 16-year old Dwayne Brown.By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Wayne Claims He Is Not The Father Of 15-Year-Old In Paternity Suit ResponseLil Wayne insists he's not the father. By Matt F