Cam'ron Explains Why He Lost Respect For Patrick Ewing Over Michael Jordan Club Encounter

Cam'ron is never short on memorable stories, and his latest one involves two NBA legends. During a recent episode of Talk With Flee, the Harlem rapper recalled the moment he says he lost respect for Patrick Ewing after an encounter at a Miami nightclub involving Michael Jordan.

According to Cam, he and his crew had already settled into their VIP section when Ewing walked over with an unexpected request. The New York Knicks icon allegedly asked Cam's group if they would move so Jordan could have the section instead.

Cam wasn't having it.

He said they refused to give up the table because they had arrived first. Moreover, he couldn't understand why Ewing was the one making the request in the first place. Looking back, Cam joked that the Hall of Fame center was acting like Jordan's security guard instead of one of the greatest basketball players of his own generation.

Cam'Ron Spoke Out On His Podcast

What made the story even more surprising to Cam was the history between the two NBA stars. Jordan famously stood in the way of Ewing and the Knicks throughout the 1990s. That's why Cam said he couldn't believe Ewing was clearing space for someone who had spent years crushing his championship hopes.