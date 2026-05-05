Cam'ron Exasperates Stephen A. Smith With Wild LeBron James & Michael Jordan Hot Take

BY Alexander Cole
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Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Cam'ron was on "First Take" this morning, and it led to a hilarious exchange with Stephen A. Smith about LeBron James.

Cam'ron's work on It Is What It Is has gotten him some big looks in the sports media landscape. While he has admitted to losing jobs with ESPN due to his infamous CNN interview, it appears as though the network isn't ready to sever the relationship just yet.

Cam is still very good friends with Stephen A. Smith. Say what you will about Stephen A, he always puts on for those who show him love. With that being said, it was a delight to see Cam'ron featured on First Take this morning.

During his segment, Cam got to speak about the NBA Playoffs and the upcoming series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic is out, and LeBron James will have to go up against the league's best team all by himself. This has led to debates about whether or not LeBron would be better than Michael Jordan if he got past OKC and won the championship.

Cam and Stephen A. engaged in this debate, and it to led to a pretty hilarious moment.

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Cam'ron Gets Stephen A. Smith Excited

Cam'ron argues that LeBron would be the GOAT if he won the championship this season, as it would tie him with Jordan for six rings. You may be asking yourself: Wouldn't LeBron only have five rings? Smith asked the same question. However, Cam's response was an all-timer.

In Cam'ron's mind, the James family household would have a total of six rings, because Bronny would also be getting a championship ring. The logic was hilarious, and Kendrick Perkins couldn't help but provide some hysterical laughter.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith was completely exasperated by the take. It was a hilarious moment on the show, and it is exactly why ESPN needs to keep inviting Cam.

Interestingly enough, Skip Bayless is set to be on the show on Friday. This is a one-time reunion between Bayless and ESPN that fans are going to be excited about.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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