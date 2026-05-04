Skip Bayless To Reunite With Stephen A. Smith On "First Take" This Week, But There's A Catch

BY Alexander Cole
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Paley Prize Gala Honoring ESPN's 35th Anniversary Presented By Roc Nation Sports - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: (L-R): Stephen A. Smith, Paley Center CEO and President Maureen J. Reidy, Robin Roberts, Former Anchor, ESPN and Skip Bayless attend the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media)
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Skip Bayless has not been on "First Take" since 2016, although that all changes this week as the Stephen A. Smith reunion is official.

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith were a dynamic duo on First Take back in the day. Over the course of five years, these two built the show into what it is today. However, back in 2016, Bayless infamously left the show to build FS1's Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.

Since that time, Smith has had a rotating cast of co-hosts. Skip's direct replacement was Max Kellerman, although Kellerman eventually got kicked to the curb. Since that time, Smith has completely taken over the show, with no concrete replacement in sight.

With Bayless' exit from FS1, there has been all sorts of speculation that Skip would return to ESPN and First Take. According to Front Office Sports, that reunion is now official, although there is a catch.

Bayless and Smith will reunite on Friday for what has been called a "one-time show." Don't expect this to happen ever again.

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Skip Bayless Returns To First Take

Smith and Bayless recently reunited on an episode of Gil's Arena, but it simply wasn't the same. Their chemistry wasn't there, especially since there were other members of the panel.

However, a reunion on ESPN's First Take could very well be a great opportunity for these two to connect with the longtime ESPN viewers. While Smith and Bayless were a controversial duo, they were the forefathers of the sports-talk debate format.

To this day, their clips go viral on social media. Everyone has this nostalgia for Miami Heat era LeBron James, who was a frequent target of Bayless and the show at large. We can only imagine what kind of LeBron debates are going to be had on Friday.

Unfortunately, Cari Champion and Molly Qerim will not be around for the show. They were the OG moderators of First Take and would be a welcome addition to Friday's reunion special.

If you are a sports fan, you can't help but want to tune in on Friday, regardless of how you may feel about Smith, Bayless, and their influence.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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