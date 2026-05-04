Dame Dash Claps Back After Cam'ron Previews New Diss Track "Do The Dusky"

Dame Dash and Cam'ron have been embroiled in a rap beef that has lasted many years. However, with both men having their own platforms, the dissing has escalated in recent weeks. For instance, Dame Dash recently chastized Cam for becoming a sportscaster with It Is What It Is. He also questioned Cam's renewed friendship with Ma$e, claiming that it is some sort of transactional cash grab.

Cam'ron isn't totally innocent in all of this. For instance, he asked Kevin Hart about Dame Dash in a recent viral interview. In previous comments, he also went on to say that he doesn't believe he will ever have a normal relationship with Dame again.

On Monday, Cam decided to escalate things further by dropping a preview for his new diss track, "Do The Dusky." In this diss track, Cam attempts to create a new viral craze, all while dropping some bars about Dame's latest controversies.

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Cam'ron Disses Dame Dash

The diss track is set to drop at 5 PM EST this evening, and there is no doubt that a lot of fans are going to be tuning in for that premiere.

As for Dame Dash, he is less than excited about the whole thing. Over on Instagram, Dame replied to Cam, stating that he should go back to talking about athletes. He also said that Cam has "cheap teeth."

"Look at Fredo aka Cheap Teeth @mr_camron singing to another man, you might want to keep my name out of your mouth and go back to talking about sweaty men for a living," Dame Dash wrote.