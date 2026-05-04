Dame Dash Claps Back After Cam'ron Previews New Diss Track "Do The Dusky"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron (left) and Mase sit court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
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Cam'ron and Dame Dash have been beefing for a while, and now, Cam is back with a diss track, "Do The Dusky."

Dame Dash and Cam'ron have been embroiled in a rap beef that has lasted many years. However, with both men having their own platforms, the dissing has escalated in recent weeks. For instance, Dame Dash recently chastized Cam for becoming a sportscaster with It Is What It Is. He also questioned Cam's renewed friendship with Ma$e, claiming that it is some sort of transactional cash grab.

Cam'ron isn't totally innocent in all of this. For instance, he asked Kevin Hart about Dame Dash in a recent viral interview. In previous comments, he also went on to say that he doesn't believe he will ever have a normal relationship with Dame again.

On Monday, Cam decided to escalate things further by dropping a preview for his new diss track, "Do The Dusky." In this diss track, Cam attempts to create a new viral craze, all while dropping some bars about Dame's latest controversies.

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Cam'ron Disses Dame Dash

The diss track is set to drop at 5 PM EST this evening, and there is no doubt that a lot of fans are going to be tuning in for that premiere.

As for Dame Dash, he is less than excited about the whole thing. Over on Instagram, Dame replied to Cam, stating that he should go back to talking about athletes. He also said that Cam has "cheap teeth."

"Look at Fredo aka Cheap Teeth @mr_camron singing to another man, you might want to keep my name out of your mouth and go back to talking about sweaty men for a living," Dame Dash wrote.

The petty disses probably won't stop anytime soon, especially when you consider how the official diss track will be dropping in just a couple of hours from now. Perhaps these two can squash the beef one day, with It Is What It Is acting as the platform to make it happen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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