Dame Dash Claims That Cam'ron & Ma$e's Relationship Is Transactional

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Damon Dash attends the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Dame Dash went on the "Art Of Dialogue" and ripped Cam'ron for beefing with him and claimed that "It Is What It Is" shouldn't exist.

Cam'ron has thrown some shots in Dame Dash's direction, and the latter has promptly returned them to sender. The entrepreneur has hit back at the rapper's jabs in some interviews recently, with one of them being with The Art Of Dialogue.

In the sit-down published yesterday, the former Roc-A-Fella CEO took aim at his former friend and trashed his sports casting career. He's actually already done this, doing so on the Ghetto Runways platform.

There he said, "Is that fly? That's not no fresh sh*t. Fly n****s don't talk about sweaty men. You gon' go in the locker room with n****s taking showers and all that? And then talk about them? We used to laugh at that type of sh*t. Like, look at this. What the f*ck is this?"

However, on The Art Of Dialogue, Dame Dash went on to make a bold claim about the dynamics of It Is What It Is.

In this particular clip, caught by joebuddenclips, Dash confidently says that Cam'ron and Ma$e's relationship is purely transactional. According to him, he had a conversation with Gillie (assumedly Gillie Da Kid) where he revealed that they weren't going to do It Is What It Is without Ma$e.

Dash explains that Cam allegedly wasn't wanting to do this with Ma$e because of some disrespectful comments about God.

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Cam'ron & Dame Dash's Beef

However, once Cam'ron heard how much money this could bring in, Dash claims that's when he agreed to get Ma$e for the show. Moreover, he claims the latter knows it's only airing for business reasons and that Cam'ron has always been like this.

Additionally, Dame Dash says that the two rappers allegedly never hang out outside of the studio that what Cam is doing is "terrible."

This verbal onslaught is partially a result of the recent viral clip of Cam'ron asking Kevin Hart a sensitive question about Dash recently. It caused the comedian to exit the chat early and it's reignited their long running feud.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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