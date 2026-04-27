Dame Dash Claims That Cam'ron & Ma$e's Relationship Is Transactional

Cam'ron has thrown some shots in Dame Dash's direction, and the latter has promptly returned them to sender. The entrepreneur has hit back at the rapper's jabs in some interviews recently, with one of them being with The Art Of Dialogue.
In the sit-down published yesterday, the former Roc-A-Fella CEO took aim at his former friend and trashed his sports casting career. He's actually already done this, doing so on the Ghetto Runways platform.
There he said, "Is that fly? That's not no fresh sh*t. Fly n****s don't talk about sweaty men. You gon' go in the locker room with n****s taking showers and all that? And then talk about them? We used to laugh at that type of sh*t. Like, look at this. What the f*ck is this?"
However, on The Art Of Dialogue, Dame Dash went on to make a bold claim about the dynamics of It Is What It Is.
In this particular clip, caught by joebuddenclips, Dash confidently says that Cam'ron and Ma$e's relationship is purely transactional. According to him, he had a conversation with Gillie (assumedly Gillie Da Kid) where he revealed that they weren't going to do It Is What It Is without Ma$e.
Dash explains that Cam allegedly wasn't wanting to do this with Ma$e because of some disrespectful comments about God.
Cam'ron & Dame Dash's Beef
However, once Cam'ron heard how much money this could bring in, Dash claims that's when he agreed to get Ma$e for the show. Moreover, he claims the latter knows it's only airing for business reasons and that Cam'ron has always been like this.
Additionally, Dame Dash says that the two rappers allegedly never hang out outside of the studio that what Cam is doing is "terrible."
This verbal onslaught is partially a result of the recent viral clip of Cam'ron asking Kevin Hart a sensitive question about Dash recently. It caused the comedian to exit the chat early and it's reignited their long running feud.