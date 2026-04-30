The 10 Most Iconic Air Jordan 1 Moments In Hip Hop History

The Air Jordan 1 and hip hop have been connected since the shoe's first year of existence. What started with LL Cool J lacing up a pair on the back of a Def Jam album in 1985 has grown into one of the most documented relationships in sneaker and music history.

Over the following four decades, the AJ1 has appeared on fashion week front rows, Super Bowl stages, social media feeds, and collaborative releases that generated some of the highest resale prices ever recorded. Here are the ten most iconic hip-hop moments...

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10. Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "A Rose From Harlem"

Image via GOAT

Teyana Taylor has been a credible voice in sneaker culture since well before most people were paying attention. She built a reputation as a serious collector long before brands started calling.

Her collab history with Reebok and Adidas only added to that credibility. So when Jordan Brand finally came calling, it felt earned rather than manufactured. The "A Rose From Harlem" AJ1 is a direct reflection of who she is: a Harlem native with a deep connection to New York street culture and a love for the shoe.

Furthermore, it made her one of a very small group of women to ever collaborate on the Air Jordan 1. That alone makes it significant.

9. Just Don x Air Jordan 1 "BHM"

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Don C is one of the most respected figures in the intersection of hip hop and fashion. A longtime member of Kanye West's inner circle and a co-founder of the Donda creative agency, he built his reputation in Chicago before becoming one of the most sought-after collaborators in the sneaker industry.

The "BHM" AJ1 arrived during Black History Month and carried cultural weight behind it. It was not a celebrity vanity project. Moreover, it came from someone who had earned his place at the table through years of legitimate creative work within the culture.

For many collectors, this collab signaled that Jordan Brand was finally taking hip hop's creative community seriously as design partners rather than just brand ambassadors.

8. J. Balvin x Air Jordan 1 OG High "Colores Y Vibras"

Image via GOAT

J. Balvin's collaboration with Jordan Brand was a landmark moment for Latin representation in sneaker culture. He became the first Latino artist to collaborate on the Air Jordan 1, which in itself is a significant footnote in the shoe's history.

The timing added another layer as the pair was unveiled during his Super Bowl LIV halftime performance alongside Jennifer Lopez in February 2020, one of the most-watched stages in the world. Beyond the visibility, the shoe reflected Balvin's identity directly.

The multicolor tie-dye canvas upper and layered graphic design are an extension of the aesthetic he had built across his music and his brand. It was a personal collaboration rather than a straightforward licensing deal.

7. A Tribe Called Quest x Air Jordan 1 High Strap

Image via GOAT

A Tribe Called Quest is one of the most critically respected groups in hip hop history. Their influence on the culture extends well beyond their discography. This collaboration arrived in 2017 alongside the release of their final album, We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, which was also Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White's first album in nearly two decades.

The fact that Jordan Brand chose to commemorate that moment with an AJ1 collab speaks to how seriously the group is regarded within sneaker culture.

Additionally, the red, black, and green colorway carries Pan-African associations that gave the shoe a layer of meaning beyond the standard collab. It remains one of the more culturally specific AJ1 collaborations ever produced.

6. Drake Off-White Air Jordan 1s

Image via Drake

Drake has one of the most well-documented relationships with Jordan Brand of any hip-hop artist. He has had an official deal with the Jumpman since 2013, producing OVO collaborations across multiple silhouettes over more than a decade.

So when he took to social media to show off both the Off-White x AJ1 "Chicago" and the Off-White x AJ1 "White" shortly after "The Ten" dropped in 2017, it carried real weight. Drake was already one of the most followed people on the internet.

His co-sign of the Off-White AJ1s at that specific moment helped introduce the collaboration to an audience well beyond the traditional sneaker community. It was an organic endorsement from someone with credibility in both worlds.

5. A$AP Rocky Various Air Jordan 1s

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports.

A$AP Rocky occupies a unique space in hip hop. He is as well known for his fashion sensibility as he is for his music. Over the years, he has been documented in multiple Air Jordan 1 colorways: the Off-White x AJ1 "Chicago," the "Bred," the "New Love," and several others.

Rocky's relationship with the AJ1 is notable because it sits within a broader wardrobe that pulls from luxury fashion, vintage archive pieces, and streetwear simultaneously. The fact that the AJ1 holds its own in that context says something about the shoe's versatility.

Furthermore, Rocky's consistent reach for the AJ1 across different eras and colorways reflects a real love rather than a one-off styling choice. Few rappers have worn the silhouette with as much range.

4. Jay-Z Wears Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"

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Jay-Z spent years as a Puma creative director, which made this sighting particularly significant. He was spotted courtside at an NBA game in the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" one of the most coveted and expensive sneakers in the world at the time.

For someone of his stature to step out in these shoes, unprompted and without any commercial arrangement attached, was a co-sign. Additionally, Jay-Z's history with sneaker culture runs deep.

He built the S. Carter line with Reebok into one of the fastest-selling shoes in the brand's history. When someone with that kind of credibility and that kind of brand independence chooses to wear a specific shoe courtside at an NBA game, the sneaker community notices.

It remains one of the most high-profile AJ1 sightings in recent memory.

3. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High "Mocha"

Image via GOAT

The "Mocha" is the most commercially significant rapper and Air Jordan 1 collaboration ever produced. Travis Scott's relationship with Jordan Brand had been building for several years before this dropped in 2019, but this was the shoe that defined it.

The reverse Swoosh was unprecedented on the AJ1 silhouette and immediately became his signature design detail. It also changed how Jordan Brand approached rapper collaborations going forward giving artists creative input rather than surface-level branding.

Resale prices reflected the demand immediately and have remained elevated ever since. Additionally, the "Mocha" introduced a new generation of consumers to the AJ1 who had no prior connection to the shoe's basketball or retro history.

2. Kanye West At Fashion Week

Image via Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Europe

This image is one of the most referenced photos in sneaker culture. Kanye West sitting front row at Burberry's Spring/Summer 2012 show in London wearing the Air Jordan 1 "Bred" is a moment that crystallized the shoe's crossover into high fashion.

Fashion week front rows in 2011 were not yet a common place to see Air Jordans. Kanye changed that simply by showing up. His presence in that world was already significant at that point, and the choice to wear the "Bred" AJ1 in that specific context sent a clear message about where the shoe stood culturally.

It helped establish the Air Jordan 1 as a legitimate fashion object rather than just a basketball shoe or a streetwear staple. That shift had lasting consequences for the entire sneaker industry.

1. LL Cool J Wears The Air Jordan 1 "Bred" On The Back Cover Of Radio

Image via Robert Lewis

This is where it started. In 1985, LL Cool J appeared on the back cover of his debut album Radio wearing the Air Jordan 1 "Bred." Michael Jordan was still a rookie. Nobody in hip hop was wearing Jordans yet. Everyone was in Adidas and Puma.

LL has said himself that he was never paid by Nike and never had a deal. He simply liked the shoe. That organic, uncommercial quality is exactly what makes this moment so significant. It was the first documented instance of a rapper putting the Air Jordan 1 on a hip hop record.