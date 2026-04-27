Nigel Sylvester Spotted Recovering In The Hyperice x Nike Hyperboot

BY Ben Atkinson
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Nigel Sylvester attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
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Nigel Sylvester's recovery clip in the Hyperice x Nike Hyperboot puts fresh attention on the wearable boot that uses heat and Normatec tech.

BMX rider Nigel Sylvester recently shared a short clip of himself wearing the Hyperice x Nike Hyperboot. The footage showed Sylvester using the boot at home as part of his recovery routine. The post drew attention to a product that has been gaining steady traction since its launch.

The Hyperboot is a wearable recovery boot developed through a collaboration between Nike and Hyperice. It is designed to support both warm-up and recovery using heat and Normatec dynamic air-compression technology. The high-top silhouette allows athletes to use it while moving rather than staying stationary.

Nike and Hyperice spent more than two years developing the product with input from Olympic athletes. Sha'Carri Richardson and Jayden Daniels were among the athletes who provided feedback during testing. The Hyperboot was later named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025.

Users can select from three heat levels and three compression levels directly on the boot. The Hyperice mobile app also allows for additional customization and session tracking. Each standard recovery cycle runs for 15 minutes.

The Hyperboot retails for $900 and is HSA-eligible for qualifying consumers. It is currently available through Nike, Hyperice, and select retail partners. Sylvester's casual use of the product at home reflects how the boot is designed to fit naturally into an athlete's daily routine rather than function as dedicated gym equipment.

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Nigel Sylvester Wearing Hyperice x Nike Hyperboot

The Hyperice x Nike Hyperboot looks nothing like traditional recovery gear, and that is entirely by design. The boot features a high-top silhouette with a clean athletic profile that sits closer to a performance sneaker than a clinical compression device.

The black colorway keeps things sleek and minimal, with grey accents and white midsole detailing breaking up the dark upper. Two circular buttons sit prominently on the lateral side, allowing athletes to control heat and compression levels directly on the boot.

A bold Swoosh runs across the midfoot, keeping the Nike identity clear throughout. The overall aesthetic is futuristic without being costume-like, which is a genuinely difficult balance to achieve at this price point.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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