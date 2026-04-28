Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" Gets Its First OG Leather Retro In 9 Years

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" returns later this year in smooth leather, marking the first OG retro of the colorway since 2017.

One of the most iconic Air Jordan 1 colorways ever made is officially coming back. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" will release October 10th, 2026 according to zSneakerHeadz. This is a significant drop for collectors and longtime Air Jordan fans alike.

This marks only the fourth High OG release of the "Royal" colorway since its 1985 debut. Furthermore, the 2026 version marks the first OG leather "Royal" in nine years, making it a meaningful return for a color scheme that rarely comes around.

For 2026, Jordan Brand will deliver the Air Jordan 1 in its traditional High OG construction rather than the High '85 cut, which is currently on pause. That means classic collar height, original panel proportions, and familiar Swoosh placement throughout.

Unlike the 2017 release, which used tumbled leather, the 2026 pair returns to smooth leather, putting it closer to the 1985 original. That upgrade alone makes this version the best retro of the colorway in decades.

Special packaging is also confirmed for this release, adding another layer for collectors who plan to keep their pair deadstock. Additionally, the shoe will release in full family sizing. At $185 retail, this one should move fast. Black and blue colorways on the AJ1 historically do not stick around long at retail.

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Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal"

The Air Jordan 1 "Royal" is one of the three original colorways that launched alongside Michael Jordan's Nike debut in 1985. The shoe features a clean black leather base across the quarter panel, collar, and laces.

Royal blue covers the perforated toe box, heel panel, Swoosh, and outsole, creating a bold, instantly recognizable two-tone look. A white midsole keeps things sharp underneath.

Also the Wings logo sits on the ankle flap and Nike Air branding appears on the tongue, staying true to the original construction. Jordan Brand has kept this colorway rare by design, releasing it in OG leather form only a handful of times over 4 decades.

Read More: Roman Reigns Laces Up The Upcoming Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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