Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" Gets Its First OG Leather Retro In 9 Years

One of the most iconic Air Jordan 1 colorways ever made is officially coming back. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" will release October 10th, 2026 according to zSneakerHeadz. This is a significant drop for collectors and longtime Air Jordan fans alike.

This marks only the fourth High OG release of the "Royal" colorway since its 1985 debut. Furthermore, the 2026 version marks the first OG leather "Royal" in nine years, making it a meaningful return for a color scheme that rarely comes around.

For 2026, Jordan Brand will deliver the Air Jordan 1 in its traditional High OG construction rather than the High '85 cut, which is currently on pause. That means classic collar height, original panel proportions, and familiar Swoosh placement throughout.

Unlike the 2017 release, which used tumbled leather, the 2026 pair returns to smooth leather, putting it closer to the 1985 original. That upgrade alone makes this version the best retro of the colorway in decades.

Special packaging is also confirmed for this release, adding another layer for collectors who plan to keep their pair deadstock. Additionally, the shoe will release in full family sizing. At $185 retail, this one should move fast. Black and blue colorways on the AJ1 historically do not stick around long at retail.

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Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal"

The Air Jordan 1 "Royal" is one of the three original colorways that launched alongside Michael Jordan's Nike debut in 1985. The shoe features a clean black leather base across the quarter panel, collar, and laces.

Royal blue covers the perforated toe box, heel panel, Swoosh, and outsole, creating a bold, instantly recognizable two-tone look. A white midsole keeps things sharp underneath.