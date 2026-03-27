These Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Samples Are Turning Heads

A set of images has emerged showing an unreleased Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal Patent" sample. Sitting alongside it is the Bred patent version, which did make it to retail. The Royal, however, never got that same opportunity.

The Royal sample is the centerpiece of this discovery. Royal blue hits the toe box, Swoosh, and collar against a glossy black base. A white midsole and blue outsole complete the look cleanly underneath. The wings logo is debossed directly into the patent leather on the ankle.

The fact that the Bred patent released publicly makes this sample even more interesting. Jordan Brand clearly had the "Royal" colorway ready in the same construction. Something along the way prevented it from reaching store shelves. That decision has left collectors wondering what might have been.

Patent leather on a Jordan 1 High OG carries a certain premium energy. The glossy finish transforms a familiar silhouette into something noticeably more elevated. The "Royal" colorway in standard leather is already one of the most iconic Jordan 1s ever. Seeing it in patent leather adds a dimension that feels both surprising and completely natural.

Overall, the "Royal" Patent Air Jordan 1 sample is a rare window into a release that came very close to happening.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal Patent" Sample

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal Patent" sample takes one of the most beloved colorways ever and completely reimagines it. Full patent leather construction gives the shoe a glossy, almost mirror-like finish throughout.

Royal blue covers the toe cap, Swoosh, and collar panel against a deep black patent base. A white midsole with a matching blue outsole sits cleanly underneath. The Air Jordan wings logo is debossed subtly into the ankle panel material.

The Bred version in the same patent construction did eventually release to the public. That makes the Royal's absence from shelves all the more puzzling and significant.

The glossy finish elevates the silhouette beyond its standard leather counterpart entirely. This sample feels like a piece of Jordan Brand history that deserved a proper release.