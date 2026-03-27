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royal patent
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Sneakers
These Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Samples Are Turning Heads
An unreleased Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal Patent" sample has surfaced, revealing the iconic Royal colorway in a full glossy patent leather.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 27, 2026