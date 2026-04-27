The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" Drops Next Week And It Looks Incredible

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" is almost here, and the hype is very real. The shoe releases May 2, 2026 for $145 through Jordan Brand retailers and Nike SNKRS in full family sizing. This is one of the most culturally loaded Jordan drops of the entire year.

The story dates back to 1984, when the NBA fined Michael Jordan for wearing black-and-red sneakers that violated the league's uniformity of uniform rule. Nike leaned into the controversy, paid the fines, and created one of the greatest marketing narratives in sports history.

This Low OG version features accurate 1985-style shaping, a larger Swoosh, and premium leather textures throughout. Furthermore, a red X detail sits on the heel where the Wings logo normally lives, serving as a direct nod to the rebellious origin story.

The insole references the date 10.18.84, the day the league officially banned Michael Jordan from wearing the black and red colorway. Additionally, "Imagine... and If..." text appears on the tongue as another subtle storytelling detail.

The last time the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Bred" hit shelves was back in 2015, making this return a welcome one for longtime collectors. This release also marks the 15th anniversary of the Banned theme's 2011 debut. At $145 retail, this one is going to be extremely competitive. Do not sleep on securing your entry.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned"

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" is a shoe that carries serious weight without needing to say much. The black tumbled leather upper dominates the base of the shoe entirely.

Varsity red hits land on the Swoosh, toe box perforations, collar lining, and outsole below. A clean white midsole breaks up the darker tones perfectly.