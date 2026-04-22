New In-Hand Look At Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Surfaces

First in-hand looks at the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" have officially surfaced. The shoe releases May 9th, 2026 for $225 via SNKRS and select retailers. The anticipation behind this drop has been building for months.

Sylvester described the concept clearly: "'Brick After Brick' dives into the discipline and consistency it takes to sustain success while continuing to build." Furthermore, the original "Brick by Brick" Air Jordan 4 won ComplexCon Sneaker of the Year in 2025. This follow-up carries that same weight.

Additionally, Michael Jordan himself was spotted wearing the "Brick After Brick" at Disneyland, which Sylvester cited as direct inspiration to finally reveal the shoe. When the GOAT co-signs your collab, the shoe sells itself.

Jordan Brand also tapped Jeezy to model the accompanying apparel capsule, shooting at the Brooklyn Banks. The casting couldn't have been more perfect.

The shoe mirrors the iconic "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4 layout but swaps traditional red hits for brick-inspired Cinnabar tones on a Sail leather upper. Moreover, the signature "Bike Air" branding returns on the heel tab. Every detail reinforces Sylvester's identity as both a BMX icon and a serious Jordan Brand collaborator.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" is a refined follow-up that stays rooted in the AJ4's DNA. Sail distressed leather covers the upper, while Cinnabar accents hit the wings, lace cages, tongue branding, midsole, and outsole.

A navy-black wrap around the midsole adds depth without overpowering the palette, and a mini Swoosh on the forefoot returns as a signature Sylvester design detail.

The heel tab delivers the most distinctive touch as the "Bike Air" replaces traditional Nike Air branding, nodding directly to Sylvester's BMX roots. In hand, the shoe looks even cleaner than the mockups suggested.