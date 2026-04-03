Jeezy Stars In Campaign for Nigel Sylvester's Newest Jordan Collab

Jeezy and Nigel Sylvester are moving together on something big. The rapper and the legendary BMX rider have linked up for the "Brick After Brick" collection. Campaign images just dropped and they are shot beautifully against an urban backdrop that fits the project perfectly.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" is expected to release on May 9th, 2026.

The collection centers around a Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" alongside a full apparel range. The release is expected to land in May.

Jeezy serves as the face of the campaign, wearing pieces from the collection throughout the shoot. The name "Brick After Brick" connects directly to Jeezy's hustle mentality and his long-standing cultural identity.

The apparel shown includes a red "Brick After Brick" crewneck sweatshirt, a white mesh tee with "Bike Air" branding that flips Nike's classic logo, a clean white tee with vertical back print, and a charcoal half-zip anorak jacket. Every piece carries the collaborative spirit of both Jeezy and Sylvester's worlds.

Nigel Sylvester has built one of the most authentic Nike and Jordan Brand relationships in sports. His collaborations consistently deliver strong product and compelling storytelling.

Bringing Jeezy into this one adds another cultural layer. Two figures who have built everything brick by brick. The project makes sense from every direction. May cannot come soon enough.

Nigel Sylvester "Brick After Brick"

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" builds on one of sneaker culture's most respected creative partnerships. Also Sylvester has been collaborating with Jordan Brand for years, consistently producing thoughtful, story-driven releases.

Further, the Air Jordan 4 silhouette is an ideal canvas for this project. It's structured, bold, and universally respected.

Based on the campaign imagery, Jeezy wears a red and white colorway that references classic Jordan 4 DNA. The red hits appear on the outsole and accents while a white and grey upper keeps the look clean. The apparel collection is raw, confident, and rooted in authentic street culture.