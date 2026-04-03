Jeezy Stars In Campaign for Nigel Sylvester's Newest Jordan Collab

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nigel-sylvester-bike-air-brick-jeezy-lookbook-8-768x959
Image via Nigel Sylvester
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jeezy fronts the campaign for Nigel Sylvester's "Brick After Brick" collection, with the Air Jordan 4 collaboration releasing in May.

Jeezy and Nigel Sylvester are moving together on something big. The rapper and the legendary BMX rider have linked up for the "Brick After Brick" collection. Campaign images just dropped and they are shot beautifully against an urban backdrop that fits the project perfectly.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" is expected to release on May 9th, 2026.

The collection centers around a Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" alongside a full apparel range. The release is expected to land in May.

Jeezy serves as the face of the campaign, wearing pieces from the collection throughout the shoot. The name "Brick After Brick" connects directly to Jeezy's hustle mentality and his long-standing cultural identity.

The apparel shown includes a red "Brick After Brick" crewneck sweatshirt, a white mesh tee with "Bike Air" branding that flips Nike's classic logo, a clean white tee with vertical back print, and a charcoal half-zip anorak jacket. Every piece carries the collaborative spirit of both Jeezy and Sylvester's worlds.

Nigel Sylvester has built one of the most authentic Nike and Jordan Brand relationships in sports. His collaborations consistently deliver strong product and compelling storytelling.

Bringing Jeezy into this one adds another cultural layer. Two figures who have built everything brick by brick. The project makes sense from every direction. May cannot come soon enough.

Read More: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gifts Vini Junior His Converse Sneakers

Nigel Sylvester "Brick After Brick"

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" builds on one of sneaker culture's most respected creative partnerships. Also Sylvester has been collaborating with Jordan Brand for years, consistently producing thoughtful, story-driven releases.

Further, the Air Jordan 4 silhouette is an ideal canvas for this project. It's structured, bold, and universally respected.

Based on the campaign imagery, Jeezy wears a red and white colorway that references classic Jordan 4 DNA. The red hits appear on the outsole and accents while a white and grey upper keeps the look clean. The apparel collection is raw, confident, and rooted in authentic street culture.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230.

Read More: Palace and Nike's Latest Air Max 95 Arrives In A Week

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
HCgoa8HXwAAfk2Z Sneakers Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Detailed Images Surface
HCv-7FuWwAAcRy3 Sneakers Nigel Sylvester Posts Photo With Michael Jordan And Upcoming Air Jordan 4
nigel-sylvester-x-air-jordan-4-brick-after-brick-sneaker-news Sneakers Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Release Date Set
nigel-sylvester-x-air-jordan-4-brick-by-brick-sneaker-news Sneakers Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" Gets A Full Look With Apparel Collection
Comments 0