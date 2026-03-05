Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Detailed Images Surface

New detailed images have surfaced of the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" collaboration. The highly anticipated release is expected to drop soon...

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" is expected to release in May 2026.

This marks another chapter in Nigel's ongoing partnership with Jordan Brand over the years. The sneaker features a clean white leather upper as the foundational base throughout construction.

Varsity red accents hit the eyelets, tongue Jumpman, heel tab, and midsole for contrast. Dark grey appears on the lower midsole and outsole completing the classic color blocking. A unique textured hangtag displays "BIKE AIR" branding in red on cream background material.

The hangtag references Nigel's BMX background and his signature "Go" mentality throughout his career. Cream-colored embossed detailing appears on the heel with "BIKE AIR" text continuing the theme.

Red plastic wing eyelets maintain the Air Jordan 4's iconic design language and functional lacing system. The white tumbled leather upper provides premium materials elevating this beyond typical general releases. Mesh panels on the quarter and tongue deliver breathability with classic Jordan 4 aesthetic.

This collaboration celebrates Nigel Sylvester's journey as a professional BMX rider and cultural influencer. The "Brick After Brick" theme represents building success gradually through consistent effort and dedication. Nigel has become one of Jordan Brand's most consistent and creative collaborators recently.

That "BIKE AIR" hangtag is such a clever play on the Nike Air branding. The cream embossed heel detail adds a premium touch that elevates these significantly. White and red is classic Jordan Brand DNA but the BMX twist makes it fresh.

Nigel Sylvester's Jordan collabs always tell a story beyond just looking good visually. The textured hangtag material looks almost like aged leather or canvas construction. Those varsity red accents pop perfectly against the clean white leather base throughout.

This feels like a wearable tribute to Nigel's career without being too loud. May release timing positions these perfectly for summer riding and skating season ahead.