NBA's Andre Drummond Signs With Stria Sport As Creative Director And Equity Owner

Andre Drummond just pulled a major power move that has the sneaker community buzzing wildly. On March 2, 2026, he announced a partnership with Chicago-based brand Stria Sport officially. But this isn't your typical "wear the shoes and get a check" endorsement deal.

Drummond signed on as Creative Director and equity owner following a non-traditional path forward. This mirrors Kyrie Irving's move to ANTA prioritizing ownership over traditional Nike endorsement money.

He's been a loyal wearer of the LeBron 20 and Air Jordan 10 on-court for years. This new chapter means a signature shoe is officially in development for the veteran center. For sneakerheads, this is one to watch closely beyond just the shoe design itself.

It represents a veteran big man betting on himself by taking the ownership route completely. Stria Sport is an up-and-coming performance basketball brand based in Chicago gaining momentum recently.

Drummond's Creative Director role gives him actual input on product design and brand direction. His equity stake means he profits directly from the brand's growth and success long-term. The announcement came with campaign imagery showing Drummond surrounded by colorful Stria Sport sneakers everywhere.

The brand's existing lineup features bold colorways including orange, pink, blue, and neon green options. Drummond's signature model will likely draw from his personal style and on-court performance needs specifically.

This is genuinely one of the smartest moves a veteran NBA player has made recently. Taking equity and creative control beats just collecting endorsement checks from major brands.

Stria Sport's existing shoes look surprisingly solid with clean silhouettes and bold colors. The Chicago connection gives the brand authentic basketball heritage and credibility in the space.

Drummond getting a signature shoe as a center is rare in today's guard-dominated signature market. Those campaign photos show the brand's range with everything from neon to pastels available.