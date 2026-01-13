Top5 Puts Andre Drummond On Blast For Allegedly Sleeping With His Ex

BY Caroline Fisher
Nov 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) reacts in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Top5, his ex and Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond allegedly got up to no good while he was behind bars.

Top5 is one rapper who never hesitates to put his enemies on blast. Recently, for example, he spotted Andre Drummond on the court and decided to confront him about something that allegedly happened while he was behind bars. "Can you believe this guy slept with my ex when I was in custody," he wrote, as captured by No Jumper on Instagram. "@drummond YOUR A BUM [laughing emoji]."

Drummond didn't take the bait, instead choosing to ignore Top5's remarks. For now, it's unclear whether or not there's any truth to the accusations.

This isn't the first time Top5 has put a peer on blast over their alleged betrayal, however. In December, he also called Drake out during a conversation with DJ Akademiks, making it clear that he didn't appreciate his decision to post his rival Pressa. In response, he also posted a photo of Kendrick Lamar and praised his hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

Why Does Top5 Have Beef With Drake?

"Tell me that's not crazy. He goes and posts my opp's music," he said at the time. "Pressa was supposed to perform at Wireless, and I told Drake if he lets this guy perform, it's a problem. So, Drake pulled him out last minute."

While he defended Drizzy from the predator allegations on "Not Like Us," he also admitted to liking some of the lyrics from the song. "You know that part where he says 'Chubbs' with the 'hand-me-downs?' That's facts," he declared.

When asked why he didn't just confront Drake directly about these issues, he was quick to fire back. "When I said this guy's my opp, he wrote... 'I'm trying to make Toronto look good.' I said, 'I'm gonna make L.A. look good tonight.'" Last month, Top5 even referred to Drake as "that nail polish guy" and called him a "weirdo" in messages shared by Hitta J3. Drake has not publicly commented on the beef.

