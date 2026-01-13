Top5 is one rapper who never hesitates to put his enemies on blast. Recently, for example, he spotted Andre Drummond on the court and decided to confront him about something that allegedly happened while he was behind bars. "Can you believe this guy slept with my ex when I was in custody," he wrote, as captured by No Jumper on Instagram. "@drummond YOUR A BUM [laughing emoji]."

Drummond didn't take the bait, instead choosing to ignore Top5's remarks. For now, it's unclear whether or not there's any truth to the accusations.

This isn't the first time Top5 has put a peer on blast over their alleged betrayal, however. In December, he also called Drake out during a conversation with DJ Akademiks, making it clear that he didn't appreciate his decision to post his rival Pressa. In response, he also posted a photo of Kendrick Lamar and praised his hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

Why Does Top5 Have Beef With Drake?

"Tell me that's not crazy. He goes and posts my opp's music," he said at the time. "Pressa was supposed to perform at Wireless, and I told Drake if he lets this guy perform, it's a problem. So, Drake pulled him out last minute."

While he defended Drizzy from the predator allegations on "Not Like Us," he also admitted to liking some of the lyrics from the song. "You know that part where he says 'Chubbs' with the 'hand-me-downs?' That's facts," he declared.