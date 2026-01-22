During a recent livestream, N3on put Top5 on blast, alleging that he scammed his jeweler out of thousands of dollars. "So he scammed my jeweler for $90K using my name. He said that I vouched for him. He got his boys to pick up two watches and said he would pay the money, and then they just ran with the watches," he alleged, as captured by No Jumper. "$90K. This was like three days ago."

When asked why the jeweler didn't call him up to confirm anything before giving away the watches, N3on alleged that Top5 also brought up his religion. "It's 'cause they were Muslims, bro," he explained. "Muslims are different, bro. We feel like [...] it's a brotherhood, we feel like we can trust you."

"If you're Muslim, it's a code, bro," the streamer continued. "He was like pulling the Muslim card. He's like, 'Yo, we're Muslims, I would never do you dirty."

Does Top5 Have Beef With Drake?

Top5 has since issued a response to the allegations, insisting that there's zero truth to them. "Stop associating myself with this bullsh*t [cap emoji]," he wrote on his Instagram Story. At the time of writing, N3on has not publicly responded.

The streamer isn't the only person he's had problems with in recent months, however. During a conversation with DJ Akademiks last month, he also called Drake out for posting his rival Pressa. In response, he posted a photo of Kendrick Lamar and praised his song "Not Like Us."

"Tell me that's not crazy. He goes and posts my opp's music," he said at the time. "Pressa was supposed to perform at Wireless, and I told Drake if he lets this guy perform, it's a problem. So, Drake pulled him out last minute."