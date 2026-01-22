Top5 Fires Back After N3on Accuses Him Of Scamming Jeweler Out Of $90K

BY Caroline Fisher
Top5 Fires Back N3on
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: N3on attends THE CAMP presented by N3on And Hit Boy at Fab Factory on October 13, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MemeHouse Productions”)
During a recent livestream, N3on put Top5 on blast for allegedly swindling his jeweler using his name and his religion.

During a recent livestream, N3on put Top5 on blast, alleging that he scammed his jeweler out of thousands of dollars. "So he scammed my jeweler for $90K using my name. He said that I vouched for him. He got his boys to pick up two watches and said he would pay the money, and then they just ran with the watches," he alleged, as captured by No Jumper. "$90K. This was like three days ago."

When asked why the jeweler didn't call him up to confirm anything before giving away the watches, N3on alleged that Top5 also brought up his religion. "It's 'cause they were Muslims, bro," he explained. "Muslims are different, bro. We feel like [...] it's a brotherhood, we feel like we can trust you."

"If you're Muslim, it's a code, bro," the streamer continued. "He was like pulling the Muslim card. He's like, 'Yo, we're Muslims, I would never do you dirty."

Does Top5 Have Beef With Drake?

Top5 has since issued a response to the allegations, insisting that there's zero truth to them. "Stop associating myself with this bullsh*t [cap emoji]," he wrote on his Instagram Story. At the time of writing, N3on has not publicly responded.

The streamer isn't the only person he's had problems with in recent months, however. During a conversation with DJ Akademiks last month, he also called Drake out for posting his rival Pressa. In response, he posted a photo of Kendrick Lamar and praised his song "Not Like Us."

"Tell me that's not crazy. He goes and posts my opp's music," he said at the time. "Pressa was supposed to perform at Wireless, and I told Drake if he lets this guy perform, it's a problem. So, Drake pulled him out last minute."

Top5 went on to refer to Drizzy as "the nail polish guy" and a "weirdo." Drake has not publicly commented on the beef at the time of writing.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
