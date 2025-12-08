Top5 Says Drake Co-Signs Are Dead

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sport via Imagn Images
Top5 has been a staunch Drake defender, but he felt was deeply betrayed by his Toronto counterpart for knowingly showing love to his foe.

As you all know, Drake has cut friends off for vibing with Kendrick Lamar and what he knows are allegations damaging his reputation. In a sense, Top5, one of his most loyal supporters, is doing the same back to him. As of this weekend, we have come to learn that the fellow Toronto native is really upset with his idol.

Whether or not he will actually cut him off completely is another story but here's the rundown. This weekend, Top5 went off on Drake for showing love to his rival, Pressa. Also a Canadian MC, the latter put out his new project, Press Machine II. The Boy reposted the tape on his Instagram Story, allegedly knowing that Top5 has issues with him.

Telling DJ Akademiks, he said, "Tell me that's not crazy. He goes and posts my opp's music. Pressa was supposed to perform at Wireless, and I told Drake if he lets this guy perform, it's a problem. So, Drake pulled him out last minute," he claimed.

Out of anger and seeking his lick back, Top5 went on to share photo of Kendrick Lamar as well as to promote "Not Like Us." He quoted a lyric he loved on Ak's stream saying, "You know that part where he says 'Chubbs' with the 'hand-me-downs?' That's facts."

Who Is Top5?

Moreover, in response to the journalist asking him why he didn't just talk with Drizzy directly he replied, "When I said this guy's my opp, he wrote... 'I'm trying to make Toronto look good.' I said, 'I'm gonna make L.A. look good tonight.'"

Now, he's taking his new hate for The Boy up a notch. While on a call with hip-hop content creator, Trap Lore Ross, he deemed that Drake's co-signs going forward are "dead."

He goes on to say that "Nothing was the same since Kendrick ended him." Top5 also claims that he's disgusted over his UMG defamation lawsuit. "You don't sue after you lose a rap beef," he states.

But perhaps the comment that will set most people off is: "I'm tired of listening to "Not Like Us" in my f*cking mother's washroom. I wanna listen to it in public now."

If Drake did indeed repost Pressa's album knowing about their beef, then that would be an ironic twist considering how he's been moving over the last year.

But it will be interesting to see if the ICEMAN responds.

Top5 has always been somewhat of a provocateur, so there's a chance he may not. He's also known for a couple of tracks such as "Drill Some More," "Demons," and "Heard of Me."

