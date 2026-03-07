Nigel Sylvester Posts Photo With Michael Jordan And Upcoming Air Jordan 4

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via Nigel Sylvester
Nigel Sylvester posted a photo with Michael Jordan presenting his upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" collaboration sneakers.

Nigel Sylvester shared a special photo with Michael Jordan showcasing his upcoming Air Jordan 4 collaboration. The BMX legend posted the image on social media holding his "Brick After Brick" Jordan 4. Michael Jordan appears alongside Nigel in what seems to be a personal gifting moment.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" is expected to release in May 2026.

The photo captures Nigel presenting the sneakers to MJ himself at what looks like a private setting. This represents a significant milestone in Nigel's ongoing partnership with Jordan Brand over the years. Few collaborators get the opportunity to personally gift sneakers to Michael Jordan himself directly.

The Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" features a clean white leather upper throughout. Varsity red accents hit the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole creating classic color blocking. The unique "BIKE AIR" hangtag appears in the photo continuing Nigel's BMX-inspired branding.

This personal moment demonstrates the respect and relationship Nigel has built with Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan's approval carries immense weight in sneaker culture and basketball heritage communities worldwide. The fact that Nigel gets time with MJ speaks to his importance.

The "Brick After Brick" theme celebrates building success gradually through consistent effort and dedication. Nigel's journey from BMX rider to Jordan Brand collaborator embodies this philosophy perfectly throughout.

Nigel Sylvester x Michael Jordan

Getting to personally hand Michael Jordan your own collaboration is genuinely legendary status. That photo represents years of building credibility and respect within Jordan Brand's ecosystem.

The "Brick After Brick" Jordan 4 looks incredibly clean in white and red colorway. That "BIKE AIR" hangtag is such a perfect detail connecting to Nigel's BMX roots.

The white and red color blocking is classic Jordan Brand DNA executed perfectly. Moments like this remind you that Jordan Brand collaborations mean way more than typical endorsements. This adds so much more weight and significance to the May release date.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
