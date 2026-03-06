Larry June Furthers Adidas Collaboration With The Rod Laver Model

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrating EMPIRE's 15 Years in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Larry June performs at EMPIRE's 15 year celebration at Civic Center Plaza on September 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for EMPIRE)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Larry June x Adidas Rod Laver features premium ostrich-skin leather and reptile textures in a refined tennis silhouette.

The Larry June x Adidas Rod Laver marks a sophisticated pivot for the collaboration. This release moves away from high-performance runners into luxury tennis heritage territory completely.

Larry June's latest Adidas partnership reimagines the classic court shoe with premium materials throughout. The sneaker features heavy emphasis on texture with ostrich-skin leather covering the upper beautifully.

Reptile-textured overlays lean into Larry's "Numbers" aesthetic and love for high-end vintage style. This contrasts sharply with the previous Adistar Control 5's vibrant citrus-inspired gradients and colors.

The Rod Laver opts for a more refined, monochromatic look compared to earlier releases. Crisp white colorways dominate alongside subtle "Midnight Organic" blue iterations for variety and options.

Also it's a clean approach swapping athletic flash for "Good Job" craftsmanship throughout construction. The design perfectly captures the smooth, mid-tempo vibe of Larry June's musical aesthetic naturally.

Premium materials elevate this beyond typical sneaker collaborations into genuine luxury footwear category positioning. The tennis heritage silhouette provides timeless appeal that transcends typical sneaker trend cycles completely.

Larry June's "Numbers" branding appears subtly integrated throughout the design without overwhelming the aesthetic. Teal and orange accents hit the collar and tongue providing pops of color. The white leather base keeps everything clean and versatile for everyday styling across seasons.

Read More: DJ Zack Bia Receives Early Access To Virgil Abloh Archive Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

Larry June x Adidas Rod Laver

Larry June's move from runners to tennis classics shows real growth and taste evolution. That ostrich leather is genuinely luxurious material you don't see on typical sneaker collabs.

The reptile textures add visual interest without being loud or overwhelming the clean design. Teal and orange collar accents provide just enough color to keep things interesting visually. The Rod Laver silhouette is classic Adidas tennis heritage that works for any age.

This feels way more mature and refined than the colorful Adistar Control 5 previously. The "Numbers" aesthetic translates perfectly to premium footwear beyond just music merchandise branding.

These look like shoes you could actually wear to nice dinners or events. We don't know much about the retail price of these, but the typical retail price if about $90-$100.

Read More: Nike Ja 4 Mock-Up Reveals Futuristic Design

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NCAA Basketball: Washington State at Southern California Sneakers DJ Zack Bia Receives Early Access To Virgil Abloh Archive Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
HCNX1RhXwAAliiI Sneakers Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Packaging Details Confirmed
virgil-abloh-archive-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Hiroshi Fujiwara Seen In Virgil Abloh Archives Nike x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"
Comments 0