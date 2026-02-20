Spiral Staircases - Album by Larry June, Curren$y & The Alchemist

Larry June, Curren$y, and The Alchemist have joined forces for their first-ever collaborative album as a trio, "Spiral Staircases."

Larry June, Curren$y , and The Alchemist have officially unveiled their first full-length collaborative album, Spiral Staircases. The project packs a punch despite boasting just seven tracks, making their creative chemistry apparent. Ahead of the release, the trio gave listeners a taste of what was to come with the release of their song "Everything Allocated," which arrived alongside a cinematic accompanying music video last week. Spiral Staircases follows Larry June and The Alchemist's joint efforts The Great Escape and Life Is Beautiful, which they delivered in 2023 and 2025, respectively. It also follows Curren$y and The Alchemist's 2011 collaborative mixtape Covert Coup, marking the first time all three artists have teamed up for an LP.

