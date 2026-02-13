Everything Allocated - Song by Larry June, Curren$y, & The Alchemist

BY Alexander Cole
Larry June, Curren$y, and The Alchemist have a collab album on the way, but first, we have the new single "Everything Allocated."

Larry June, Curren$y, and The Alchemist are three artists who just mesh well together. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the two have a project on the way. Spiral Staircases promises to be a fantastic album, and there is no denying that. On Friday, we got the first single from the project, "Everything Allocated." This is a song that has everyone firing on all cylinders. From the production to the verses, there is no denying that all three artists have a ton of chemistry. If you're a hip-hop fan, you can't help but be excited by this project. 2026 has been stacked so far, and this is yet another example.

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Spiral Staircases

Quotable Lyrics from Everything Allocated

I got a smoke room in your bitch crib, you never been in
A couch you never sat on, you not allowed up in it
You can't hang with the grown-ups, you chillin' out with the big kids
The ones who think they like us but really nowhere nizzear

Alexander Cole
