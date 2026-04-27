Video Claiming To Show Alleged Counterfeit Louis Vuitton Sneaker Factory Goes Viral

BY Ben Atkinson
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Work continues on the new Louis Vuitton location at 222 Worth Avenue October 13, 2025 in Palm Beach.
Work continues on the new Louis Vuitton location at 222 Worth Avenue October 13, 2025 in Palm Beach.
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A viral video showing the inside of an alleged fake Louis Vuitton sneaker factory is raising fresh questions about luxury goods.

A short video clip is currently circulating widely across social media. The footage appears to show workers assembling what look like Louis Vuitton sneakers inside a factory. The clip was shared by the Instagram @kick_utopia and has been going viral.

In the video, workers can be seen handling green and white sneakers that display Louis Vuitton branding. Additionally, the footage shows assembly machinery, packaging materials, and what appear to be dust bags bearing luxury branding. The origin and precise location of the factory shown in the video remain unverified.

The sneakers visible in the footage appear to resemble the Louis Vuitton LV Trainer silhouette. That particular model has long been one of the most counterfeited luxury sneakers on the market. Furthermore, the viral clip arrives at a time when counterfeit luxury goods are a growing concern across the industry.

Louis Vuitton was recently named the most-faked luxury brand by AI-powered authentication platform Entrupy in its State of the Fake 2026 report. Louis Vuitton luxury sneakers carry a 54.1% fake rate, the highest among luxury footwear brands tracked by the platform.

It is important to note that the authenticity and context of the viral video have not been independently confirmed. Neither Louis Vuitton nor any law enforcement agency has publicly commented on the footage. Consumers are always encouraged to purchase luxury goods through authorized retailers and verified resale platforms.

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Fake Louis Vuitton Factory

The Louis Vuitton LV Trainer is one of the most recognizable luxury sneakers ever made. Also originally designed under the creative direction of Virgil Abloh, the shoe blends athletic construction with high-fashion materials and branding.

The silhouette features a chunky, basketball-inspired profile with prominent LV monogram detailing throughout the upper. Further colorways range from classic white and brown to bold collaborations in green, red, and beyond. The green and white version visible in the viral footage is particularly vibrant, with bright tonal panels and a contrasting white midsole.

Retail pricing for authentic pairs starts well above $1,000, which is exactly what makes the model such an attractive target for counterfeiters. Overall, there's no question fraudulent production is a huge issue in the fashion and sneaker world.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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