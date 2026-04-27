Ranking The Top 30 Off-White x Nike Collab From Worst To Best

When Virgil Abloh launched "The Ten" in 2017, the ten silhouettes he chose were only the beginning. Over the following four years, he and Nike continued to release collaborative work across running models, soccer boots, tennis silhouettes, and lifestyle shoes.

They have built one of the most expansive and consequential collab catalogs in sneaker history. Here are the top 30 Off-White x Nike collaborations, ranked, Air Jordans excluded, from worst to best.

30. Off-White x Nike Terra Forma "Multi"

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The Terra Forma was one of the more unconventional silhouettes in the Off-White x Nike catalog. The "Multi" colorway applies a mix of tonal hues across the exaggerated outsole and upper.

It is a less referenced entry in the collection but represents Abloh's willingness to work outside familiar Nike silhouettes.

29. Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit "Black"

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The darker of the two World Cup colorways, the "Black" Mercurial Flyknit features a black and white upper with blue detailing throughout.

It applies the standard Off-White design language to a performance soccer silhouette, making it one of the more athletic entries in the entire catalog.

28. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame"

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Originally conceived for a Qatar-exclusive release in 2022, the "Sesame" AF1 spent several years in limbo before finally releasing in Fall 2025.

The all-khaki leather upper with a silver Swoosh and black "AIR" branding keeps things neutral and understated. It is a clean application of the AF1 framework that Abloh established across the collaboration.

27. Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit "Total Orange"

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The brighter of the two World Cup colorways, the "Total Orange" Mercurial Flyknit is one of the more visually striking entries in the Off-White x Nike catalog.

The orange and white upper with blue detailing makes it an outlier in terms of colorway among Abloh's Nike work. His releases typically favored more muted tones.

26. Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 "Black"

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The all-black iteration of the Off-White Air Max 97 applies Abloh's deconstructed approach to one of Nike's most recognizable running silhouettes.

The black upper and sole are broken up by white Off-White branding and the signature zip tie. It is a cleaner, more wearable version of the "White" colorway released alongside it.

25. Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 "Black"

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The "Black" Air Max 90 was released as part of a two-colorway pack alongside the "Desert Ore." The monochromatic upper is offset by white Off-White branding on the midsole and the standard zip tie on the laces.

It is a straightforward application of Abloh's design approach to one of Nike's most enduring silhouettes.

24. Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly SP "Black"

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The black colorway of the Off-White Zoom Fly SP arrived as a follow-up to the original "White" from "The Ten."

The darker upper retains the same deconstructed construction details, including the exposed foam and zip tie. It is a more versatile wear option than the original but carries less cultural significance.

23. Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 "Menta"

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Released exclusively in women's sizing, the "Menta" Air Max 97 features a pale green and white colorway that gives the silhouette a softer, more fashion-forward look.

It was one of the earlier women's exclusive entries in the Off-White x Nike collaboration. It also remains one of the more distinctive colorways in the AM97 range.

22. Off-White x Nike Air Presto "Black"

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Released in August 2018 as a follow-up to the original "The Ten" Presto, the all-black colorway applies the same deconstructed approach with the added heel strap, stitched Swoosh, and zip tie to a darker palette.

It is a strong secondary entry on the Presto silhouette and holds up well as a standalone release.

21. Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid "Grim Reaper"

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The darker colorway is the more wearable of the two Halloween entries and applies Abloh's Blazer Mid template cleanly to a monochromatic palette.

20. Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid "All Hallows Eve"

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Released as part of the 2018 Halloween pack, the "All Hallows Eve" Blazer Mid features a vanilla and orange colorway. It tied into the seasonal theme without being overly literal about it.

The orange midsole and vanilla upper make it one of the more distinctive colorway combinations in the Off-White Blazer lineup.

19. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black"

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Released in 2018 as part of an AF1 pack, the "Black" applies Abloh's deconstructed AF1 framework to an all-black leather upper.

The white Off-White branding on the midsole and silver Swoosh provide the only contrast. It is a clean, versatile entry in the AF1 lineup that has remained consistently in demand on the resale market.

18. Off-White x Nike Dunk Low "The 50" Lot 29

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Lot 29 features a grey and white canvas upper with yellow overlace straps running across the forefoot and a yellow exposed foam tongue.

The "29 of 50" stamp on the gum outsole identifies it as part of the collection. The yellow and grey combination is one of the more distinctive colorway pairings across the entire 50-lot series.

17. Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 "The Ten"

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One of the original ten silhouettes from the 2017 collection, the Air Max 97 "The Ten" features an all-white upper with a deconstructed tongue and the standard Off-White design details applied throughout.

It brought renewed attention to the AM97 silhouette at a time when the shoe was just beginning its retro resurgence. The timing made it particularly impactful.

16. Off-White x Nike Air Presto "White"

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Released in August 2018, the all-white Presto applies the same deconstructed approach as the original "The Ten" pair to a cleaner, more minimal palette.

The white upper with tonal Off-White branding gives it a more restrained look than the OG. It is a well-executed follow-up that stands on its own merits without depending on the original's cultural weight.

15. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "ComplexCon Exclusive"

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Released exclusively at ComplexCon 2017 as part of the AF100 pack celebrating the Air Force 1's 35th anniversary, this pair was one of the earliest Off-White AF1 entries.

The white and silver colorway was limited to attendees of the event. That exclusivity gives it a distinction that most other entries in the AF1 lineup do not have.

14. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn"

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Released in September 2022 in conjunction with Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, the "Brooklyn" features a light green spark leather upper with a silver Swoosh.

It was the first Off-White AF1 release following Abloh's passing and carries additional significance as a result.

13. Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid "Queen" (Serena Williams)

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Released in August 2018 to celebrate Serena Williams and the 50th anniversary of the US Open, the "Queen" Blazer Mid features a wolf grey upper. The gradient midsole transitions from purple to platinum.

It is one of the more conceptually specific entries in the Off-White x Nike catalog, tied directly to one of the most decorated athletes in sports history.

12. Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 "Desert Ore"

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The Air Max 90 "Desert Ore" was released as part of a two-colorway pack in 2018, following the original "The Ten" collection. The beige upper with a mango orange Swoosh and matching midsole is widely regarded as the stronger of the two AM90 colorways.

It applied Abloh's deconstructed approach to one of Nike's most enduring running silhouettes with a colorway that has aged particularly well.

11. Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly SP "The Ten"

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One of the more unexpected inclusions in "The Ten," the Zoom Fly SP was a newer performance running model at the time of the collaboration. The white upper with black Off-White branding and a bright green midsole gave it an immediately recognizable look.

The choice of a performance running silhouette demonstrated Abloh's interest in working beyond Nike's lifestyle catalog.

10. Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax "The Ten"

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One of the original "The Ten" silhouettes, the Air VaporMax features a black upper with a white padded tongue and white laces. The combination gave it a notably retro look despite being one of Nike's newest technologies at the time.

The contrast between the futuristic VaporMax sole and Abloh's deconstructed aesthetic made it one of the more visually interesting entries in the collection.

9. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Volt"

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Released in 2018 as part of an AF1 pack, the "Volt" is one of the most visually bold entries in the entire Off-White x Nike catalog.

The volt yellow upper, Swoosh, and midsole create a fully tonal look that is hard to miss. It demonstrated that Abloh's AF1 framework worked just as effectively in saturated colorways as it did in the more restrained museum-edition pairs.

8. Off-White x Nike Dunk Low "The 50" Lot 01

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Lot 01 opens the "Dear Summer" collection with a white leather and canvas upper, a metallic silver Swoosh, mint green lace eyelets, and a pre-yellowed gum outsole stamped with "01 of 50."

The silver Swoosh and clean white base give it a premium feel relative to many of the other lots. Its position as the first entry in the series has also made it one of the most referenced pairs in the collection.

7. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lemonade"

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Released in 2021 in conjunction with Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibition at ICA Boston, the "Lemonade" features a rich mustard yellow leather upper. The silver Swoosh and matching yellow midsole complete the look.

It followed the same museum-exclusive framework as the "MCA" University Blue and became one of the most visually distinctive entries in the AF1 lineup.

6. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low x Cassius Hirst "MCA"

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A collaboration within a collaboration, this pair brought artist Cassius Hirst into the Off-White x Nike framework for a second "MCA" colorway released in September 2019.

The University Blue upper with University Red accents and a blue zip tie distinguishes it from the original "MCA." It also adds an additional layer of artistic context to an already well-documented release.

5. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MoMA"

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First unveiled at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2016, the "MoMA" AF1 predates "The Ten" and represents one of the earliest documented instances of Abloh's collaborative work with Nike.

The all-black leather upper with a metallic silver Swoosh and orange zip tie was released exclusively through the MoMA Design Store in January 2018. Its early origins and institutional context give it a unique place in the Off-White x Nike timeline.

4. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MCA"

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Released in June 2019 to coincide with Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the "MCA" features a University Blue leather upper. The reflective silver Swoosh and red zip tie complete the design.

The first pair was gifted to Serena Williams before the public release. It is widely regarded as the strongest entry in the Off-White AF1 museum series and one of the most sought-after pairs in the entire collaboration.

3. Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid "The Ten"

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One of the original ten silhouettes from the 2017 collection, the Blazer Mid is widely considered the strongest non-Jordan entry from the initial drop.

The beige upper with a deconstructed tongue, semi-detached Swoosh, and exposed foam gave the long-dormant Blazer Mid a cultural moment it had not experienced in years. It is credited by many with single-handedly reviving mainstream interest in the Blazer silhouette.

2. Off-White x Nike Air Presto "The Ten"

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The Air Presto was one of the most unexpected inclusions in "The Ten" and ended up being one of its most celebrated entries. Abloh turned the silhouette inside out, adding a heel strap, stitched-on tonal Swoosh, and aged mesh caging to the beige upper.

Initially distributed as a Friends and Family exclusive, the pair generated significant resale demand upon its wider release. It remains one of the most referenced entries in the entire Off-White x Nike catalog.

1. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "The Ten"

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