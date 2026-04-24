Yeezy YS-02 Slide: Release Date, Details, And What We Know

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Yeezy YS-02 slide is dropping soon, continuing his footwear expansion with another minimal, logo-free design in the YZY label.

It has been confirmed the Yeezy YS-02 slide is releasing on May 8th, 2026. The YS-02, short for Yeezy Slide 02, was teased in an image featuring the confirmed date.

The reveal came alongside another new YZY silhouette, the AQ-01, as Ye continues expanding his independent footwear lineup. Furthermore, the releases come as Ye continues rebuilding his independent fashion and footwear business following the end of his partnership withAdidas.

Additionally, the YS-02 follows the YS-01, which Ye released earlier as part of his independent label. The YS-01 was priced at $20 and constructed from EVA foam, consistent with the original Adidas Yeezy Slide formula. The YS-02 is expected to follow a similar build and price point, though neither has been confirmed.

Like other recent YZY footwear, the YS-02 shows no visible exterior logos or branding. The design is minimal and straightforward. It looks like an updated version of the slide format Ye has been refining since leaving Adidas.

Meanwhile, the YZY brand has faced criticism over shipping delays and sparse communication on past releases. Whether the May 8th drop runs smoothly remains to be seen. That being said for now, the date is set and the shoe is confirmed.

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Yeezy Slide YS-02

The Yeezy YS-02 continues the minimalist design language Ye has been developing since going independent. The slide appears in a deep, solid dark colorway with no visible branding anywhere on the upper or sole.

The single piece upper covers the top of the foot, with a flat integrated sole molded as one unit throughout. The construction closely mirrors the original adidas Yeezy Slide formula with EVA foam, no logo, no extra details.

It's a stripped back slide that prioritizes simplicity over flashiness. At a $20 price point, which has been consistent across recent YZY drops, the YS-02 represents Ye's continued push toward accessible footwear under his own label.

Overall, fans will certainly be looking ahead to May 8th in anticipation.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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