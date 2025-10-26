Kanye West Drops New $20 Yeezy Slide Colorways

The Yeezy Slide is back with fresh colorways, and Kanye West is keeping things simple, affordable, and effective. The latest drop introduces six new shades, each priced at just $20, continuing Ye’s mission to make his footwear more accessible to everyone.

The color options include black, brown, blue, gray, white, and charcoal which are tones that fit seamlessly into the minimalist Yeezy aesthetic. Kanye West’s Yeezy line has long been known for its mix of futuristic design and stripped-down comfort.

Since their debut, the Yeezy Slides have become a go-to option for casual wear, offering a sleek shape and lightweight feel that turned them into a modern essential. While past releases often sold out instantly at premium prices, this new rollout signals a shift.

Ye’s focus on affordability reflects his broader vision of bringing his designs to the masses rather than keeping them limited to collectors or hype drops. In the photos, the slides maintain their signature ridged sole and soft foam construction, offering the same comfort fans expect.

The updated color palette is simple but wearable, showing Ye’s preference for earth tones and clean design. With these new $20 Yeezy Slides, Kanye West proves once again that simple ideas can still make a big impact in fashion and culture.

The new $20 Yeezy Slides feature six versatile colorways: black, brown, blue, gray, white, and charcoal. Each pair uses a soft EVA foam for cushioning and a serrated outsole for better grip and stability.

The minimal one-piece construction gives them a clean look and effortless comfort. Designed for everyday wear, they keep the recognizable Yeezy shape while introducing lighter and more durable materials.

These slides capture Kanye West’s aim to create functional, stylish, and affordable footwear without sacrificing quality. The new collection blends modern comfort with Yeezy’s signature earth-inspired color palette.

Overall, the new colorways are now available through Yeezy’s official site. Further, fans can purchase their pair here.