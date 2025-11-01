Kanye West’s Yeezy Collection Just Even Got More Affordable

Yeezy has quietly dropped a new lineup of clothes and shoes, marking another step in Kanye West’s creative path. The release includes simple essentials priced between $20 and $100, continuing Kanye’s goal of making his designs easier for more people to buy while keeping his signature look.

The collection features puffer jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts, gloves, and slides, all in Yeezy's classic neutral shades. It’s a mix of function and simplicity which are the ideas that have shaped Kanye’s style for years.

By keeping things clean and basic, Yeezy continues to mix creativity with everyday wear. Kanye’s impact on fashion goes well beyond sneakers. From Yeezy Season 1 to his recent independent projects, he’s built a brand known for clean silhouettes and muted colors.

This new release keeps that vision alive, offering polished basics at a lower price than before. In the latest photos, the pieces come in a wide range of tones from beige and olive shirts to darker jackets and slides.

The look stays true to Yeezy's design style: structured fits, earthy colors, and easy-to-layer items. Even with its simple feel, this drop still carries Kanye’s signature approach to turning minimalism into wearable art.

Kanye West Drops New Yeezy Merch

