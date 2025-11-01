5 Of Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordans Hit Joopiter’s Auction Block

BY Ben Atkinson 36 Views
michael-jordan-game-worn-jordans-auction-sneaker-news
Image via Joopiter
Joopiter’s “Jordan’s Jordans” auction features Michael Jordan’s rare game-worn Air Jordans, including the 1985 “Chicago” sample.

The upcoming “Jordan’s Jordans” auction from Joopiter, the online auction house founded by Pharrell Williams, is set to be a major sneaker event. Taking place in November 2025, the sale features some of the most famous game-worn Air Jordans from Michael Jordan’s career.

Joopiter, known for celebrating rare cultural items, is stepping into the world of top-tier sports collectibles. The lineup includes a 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” sample with mismatched sizing (13/13.5), playoff-worn Air Jordan VIIIs from the 1993 championship. Also signed Air Jordan 11s in both “Concord” and “Bred.”

Each pair tells part of MJ’s story and adds to his lasting legacy. Michael Jordan’s sneaker line changed how people see athletes and culture.

Every shoe released over the years showed his drive, style, and influence. These Player Exclusive pairs go beyond collectibles they’re pieces of history, worn during the games that made Jordan one of the greatest.

The sneakers look like works of art, each showing its own wear and story from the court. The creases, scuffs, and signatures highlight the human side of greatness. With “Jordan’s Jordans,” it celebrates the connection between sport, culture, and the moments that define them both.

Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordans

The Joopiter “Jordan’s Jordans” auction features an exclusive lineup of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers. Highlights include a 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” sample in size 13/13.5, playoff-worn Air Jordan VIIIs from 1993, and signed Air Jordan 11s in “Concord” and “Bred.”

Also each pair shows signs of use that make them truly one-of-a-kind, from visible wear to Jordan’s handwritten signatures. These sneakers aren’t just memorabilia they’re physical snapshots of greatness.

Further, the sale blends performance, heritage, and storytelling, offering fans and collectors the chance to see pieces that helped build the Air Jordan legacy from the ground up.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
