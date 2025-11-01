5 Of Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordans Hit Joopiter’s Auction Block

The upcoming “Jordan’s Jordans” auction from Joopiter, the online auction house founded by Pharrell Williams, is set to be a major sneaker event. Taking place in November 2025, the sale features some of the most famous game-worn Air Jordans from Michael Jordan’s career.

Joopiter, known for celebrating rare cultural items, is stepping into the world of top-tier sports collectibles. The lineup includes a 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” sample with mismatched sizing (13/13.5), playoff-worn Air Jordan VIIIs from the 1993 championship. Also signed Air Jordan 11s in both “Concord” and “Bred.”

Each pair tells part of MJ’s story and adds to his lasting legacy. Michael Jordan’s sneaker line changed how people see athletes and culture.

Every shoe released over the years showed his drive, style, and influence. These Player Exclusive pairs go beyond collectibles they’re pieces of history, worn during the games that made Jordan one of the greatest.

The sneakers look like works of art, each showing its own wear and story from the court. The creases, scuffs, and signatures highlight the human side of greatness. With “Jordan’s Jordans,” it celebrates the connection between sport, culture, and the moments that define them both.

Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordans

The Joopiter “Jordan’s Jordans” auction features an exclusive lineup of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers. Highlights include a 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” sample in size 13/13.5, playoff-worn Air Jordan VIIIs from 1993, and signed Air Jordan 11s in “Concord” and “Bred.”

Also each pair shows signs of use that make them truly one-of-a-kind, from visible wear to Jordan’s handwritten signatures. These sneakers aren’t just memorabilia they’re physical snapshots of greatness.