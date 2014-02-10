For those unaware, YS is an emerging emcee born and raised in the state of Florida. The last we heard of him (or first, rather) was his February 2014 single / visual "King Of The Jungle", produced by Jeremiah Rivers and directed by Chucky Millions. He's currently working on his debut EP, titled Streets Of Rage, which is slated to drop in late February 2014. Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks - he's just getting his start in the rap game. (For more details, hit up ysordie.com.)