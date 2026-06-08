Ranking Every Posthumous Virgil Abloh x Nike Release From Worst To Best

Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021. He was 41 years old.

In the years since, Nike has released a series of products drawn from his design work, first under the Off-White label and more recently under the Virgil Abloh Archive. The Off-White releases came first, with Nike confirming in partnership with Shannon Abloh that the collaboration would continue in accordance with Virgil's wishes.

Those early posthumous drops were shoes he had already designed and approved before his passing. They were finished products waiting for a release date. As that pipeline of Off-White product wound down, the conversation shifted. Shannon Abloh and Virgil Abloh Securities separated from Off-White entirely, and a new chapter began.

The Virgil Abloh Archive launched with a clearer mission: preserve his creative legacy on its own terms, not under a brand name that no longer belonged to his estate. The V.A.A. x Nike partnership made that concrete, starting with the exhibition Virgil Abloh: The Codes at the Grand Palais in Paris in September 2025 and moving into product with the Alaska in April 2026.

This list covers all seven posthumous Nike releases across both eras of that partnership.

7. Off-White x Nike Blazer Low "White/University Red"

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This was the first posthumous Off-White x Nike release, and the weight of that context was felt immediately. Nike confirmed the drop in partnership with Shannon Abloh, making clear it was done in accordance with Virgil's wishes.

The shoe itself is a lot to take in. White leather upper with punched-out holes scattered across the surface, exposing the foam underneath.

A red Swoosh and red leather overlays at the toe and heel pull the colorway together. Yellow rope laces overlay the standard white laces. A protruding heel piece borrowed from the Nike Air Terra Humara gives the midsole a completely unexpected silhouette.

The zip tie and other Off-White signature styles are present throughout. It is a chaotic shoe, intentionally so, and it landed exactly the way Virgil would have wanted.

6. Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma

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The Air Terra Forma is the most important shoe on this list from a historical standpoint. It was the first original Nike silhouette Virgil Abloh ever designed from scratch. Every other Off-White x Nike release started with an existing shoe and applied his design language to it.

This one started from nothing. The result is unlike anything else in his catalog.

A wheat suede and olive upper sits on top of a multicolor painted midsole with a spiked lug outsole underneath. A translucent Swoosh with zig-zag stitching cuts across the midfoot. Graffiti-style graphics cover the panel.

The neon green tongue tab folds out dramatically above the collar. The shoe is chaotic and dense and fully committed to its own logic.

Virgil designed it before he passed and never got to see it release. That context makes it one of the most significant posthumous drops in sneaker history.

5. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Black"

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The black colorway of the AF1 Mid is the more aggressive of the two. A full black nylon mesh upper replaces the leather base you would expect from an Air Force 1.

The tonal black Swoosh sits flat against the upper with almost no contrast. White laces and an orange zip tie provide the only real color breaks on the top half of the shoe. Then the outsole hits and everything changes.

A multicolor spiked outsole runs the full length of the shoe in pink, green, and blue. The visible Air unit glows orange underneath the black midsole. A velcro ankle strap adds structure and height to the overall silhouette.

The shoe is polarizing and was on release day. Virgil always said the AF1 Mid was underappreciated. This colorway made people pay attention to it whether they wanted to or not.

4. Off-White x Nike Blazer Low "Black/Electro Green"

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The black Blazer Low dropped alongside the white "University Red" pair in April 2022 as part of the same posthumous release. The two shoes share the same construction but land very differently.

Black leather covers the upper with the same punched-out holes as its counterpart. Electro green rope laces overlay the standard black laces and immediately pull the eye downward. The midsole heel piece borrowed from the Air Terra Humara appears here in green and blue against a speckled black base.

It is a cleaner shoe than the white version despite using more dramatic colors. The black base absorbs the chaos better and lets the green details do the work.

As the second entry point into the post-Virgil era it holds up well. The pair sold out immediately and remains one of the more wearable releases on this list.

3. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Pine Green"

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The Pine Green AF1 Mid is the strongest of the posthumous releases before the V.A.A. era began. An all-pine green leather upper covers the entire shoe from toe to ankle strap.

The white zig-zag stitched Swoosh sits large on the midfoot, referencing the handcrafted aesthetic Virgil applied to his museum-era AF1 work. An orange zip tie tag hangs from the strap. The "Off" script in white on the toe box is understated and well placed.

White laces run through green eyelets. The spiked green outsole matches the upper exactly. It is the most cohesive colorway in the AF1 Mid line and one of the few posthumous releases that feels like something Virgil would have worn himself. It retailed for $205 and resold well above that immediately.

2. V.A.A. x Nike Cryoshot "Virgil Abloh Archives" (Upcoming)

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The Cryoshot is the most forward-looking release in this entire list. It is a Nike Tiempo-based soccer cleat reimagined as a lifestyle shoe, and it connects directly to Virgil's long history with Nike Football going back to the 2018 World Cup.

The shoe is almost entirely white. White leather upper, white Swoosh, white laces, white midsole. Red hits appear on the Nike logo at the tongue and on the zip tie, which is red rather than the standard white or orange. Bold black "AIR" text sits on the midsole in classic Abloh fashion. A translucent outsole exposes the cleat studs underneath.

The Cryoshot releases summer 2026 alongside the World Cup, giving it a cultural backdrop that none of the other posthumous releases have had. It is the first V.A.A. x Nike shoe that operates in a different space from everything before it.

1. V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

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There was never any question about what would top this list. The Alaska released April 3rd, 2026 as the first global product release drawn directly from the Virgil Abloh Archive.

Shannon Abloh described the Air Jordan 1 as the shoe that first made Virgil want to become a designer. It was also the first shoe he ever designed for Nike. Putting it at the center of the V.A.A. x Nike partnership makes complete sense.

The colorway is a 2026 edition of the 2018 Euro exclusive, one of the rarest Off-White x Jordan releases ever made. White leather base with light blue-tinted overlays on the toe and collar. The floating Swoosh, exposed foam tongue, and cream "AIR" midsole text are all present.

The panel reads "V.A.A. for Nike" replacing the original "Off-White for Nike." A blue zip tie and orange tag carry updated V.A.A. branding. It retailed for $230 and resold immediately above $600. Nothing else in this list comes close.