The Nike Virgil Abloh Archive Exhibition Takes Over Paris

BY Ben Atkinson 48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
virgil-abloh-archive-the-codes-exhibition-sneaker-news
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: Designer Virgil Abloh poses backstage after the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
The Nike Virgil Abloh Archive “The Codes” exhibition in Paris highlights Abloh’s groundbreaking design legacy and his sneaker collaborations.

The Nike Virgil Abloh Archive “The Codes” exhibition in Paris is set to be a landmark moment in design and culture. Running from September 30 to October 10, 2025, at the Grand Palais, the show honors the groundbreaking work of Virgil Abloh.

It brings together his wide-ranging creative output, from sneakers to luxury fashion, music, and art, through his signature “codes.” Organized by the Virgil Abloh Archive in partnership with Nike, and supported by the Virgil Abloh Foundation, the exhibition explores how Abloh redefined design.

His ability to merge streetwear with luxury and make high fashion accessible to new audiences is central to the narrative. With over 20,000 objects, including prototypes, sketches, and personal items, it gives a rare look into his creative process.

Abloh’s influence was vast. As the first Black designer to lead Louis Vuitton menswear and the founder of Off-White™, he transformed modern style. His collaborations with Nike produced some of the most iconic sneakers of the 21st century, changing the way people viewed both sportswear and fashion.

The Paris edition expands on the 2022 Miami version, offering a deeper dive into his archive. Photos from the exhibition highlight not only the artifacts but also the lasting impact of a visionary who reshaped culture.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” Brings Vibrant Style

Virgil Abloh Archive “The Codes” Exhibition
virgil-abloh-archive-the-codes-exhibition-sneaker-news
Image via Virgil Abloh Archives

Virgil Abloh’s collaborations with Nike remain some of the most sought-after sneakers in history. His Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” reimagined the classic silhouette with deconstructed panels, bold text, and exposed stitching.

Other pairs like the Air Presto, Blazer Mid, and Air Max 90 carried similar themes, all grounded in his “codes” of transparency, disruption, and accessibility. Each release blurred the line between performance gear and high fashion.

The sneakers weren’t just shoes but symbols of a new design era. They embodied Abloh’s ability to remix classics while creating something entirely modern.

Read More: A Closer Look At The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-virgil-abloh-archives-sneaker-news Streetwear Nike And Virgil Abloh Archives Present “The Codes” Exhibit In Paris 1119
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Sneakers Virgil Abloh's 10 Best Off-White x Nike Collaborations, Ranked 34.9K
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Is Finally Coming Back 13.1K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers A New Air Jordan 1 High OG Officially Joins The Off-White x Jordan Family In 2025 1078
Comments 0