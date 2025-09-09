The Nike Virgil Abloh Archive Exhibition Takes Over Paris

The Nike Virgil Abloh Archive “The Codes” exhibition in Paris is set to be a landmark moment in design and culture. Running from September 30 to October 10, 2025, at the Grand Palais, the show honors the groundbreaking work of Virgil Abloh.

It brings together his wide-ranging creative output, from sneakers to luxury fashion, music, and art, through his signature “codes.” Organized by the Virgil Abloh Archive in partnership with Nike, and supported by the Virgil Abloh Foundation, the exhibition explores how Abloh redefined design.

His ability to merge streetwear with luxury and make high fashion accessible to new audiences is central to the narrative. With over 20,000 objects, including prototypes, sketches, and personal items, it gives a rare look into his creative process.

Abloh’s influence was vast. As the first Black designer to lead Louis Vuitton menswear and the founder of Off-White™, he transformed modern style. His collaborations with Nike produced some of the most iconic sneakers of the 21st century, changing the way people viewed both sportswear and fashion.

The Paris edition expands on the 2022 Miami version, offering a deeper dive into his archive. Photos from the exhibition highlight not only the artifacts but also the lasting impact of a visionary who reshaped culture.

Virgil Abloh Archive “The Codes” Exhibition

Image via Virgil Abloh Archives

Virgil Abloh’s collaborations with Nike remain some of the most sought-after sneakers in history. His Off-White™ x Nike Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” reimagined the classic silhouette with deconstructed panels, bold text, and exposed stitching.

Other pairs like the Air Presto, Blazer Mid, and Air Max 90 carried similar themes, all grounded in his “codes” of transparency, disruption, and accessibility. Each release blurred the line between performance gear and high fashion.

The sneakers weren’t just shoes but symbols of a new design era. They embodied Abloh’s ability to remix classics while creating something entirely modern.