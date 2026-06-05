Jordan Brand Planning To Cut Back Significantly On Air Jordan 1 High Releases

Jordan Brand is expected to significantly scale back the number of Air Jordan 1 High releases beginning in spring 2027. The information has been circulating through sneaker industry channels over the past several weeks.

For the resell market, fewer AJ1 High releases generally means stronger resell prices on the pairs that do drop. When supply decreases and demand stays consistent, individual pairs tend to hold more value on platforms like StockX and GOAT. Resellers who have struggled in recent years as the market became saturated with AJ1 High colorways may find conditions improving under this new approach.

The tradeoff is straightforward. Everyday consumers who simply want to buy a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs at retail will have fewer opportunities to do so. Pairs that previously sat on shelves may become harder to access without paying above retail. That dynamic tends to frustrate casual buyers who are not participating in resell.

Jordan Brand has been releasing Air Jordan 1 Highs at a high volume for years. The saturation has contributed to softening resell prices on many colorways. Pulling back on production is a common industry approach to restoring demand and perceived value to a silhouette.

Air Jordan 1 High Releases

The Air Jordan 1 High has been one of the most frequently released silhouettes in the Jordan Brand catalog for well over a decade. The volume of releases has increased significantly since the mid-2010s, when the sneaker resell market began expanding rapidly.

As supply increased, resell premiums on most AJ1 High colorways declined across the board. Some pairs that once commanded significant markups began selling at or below retail on the secondary market.

Scaling back production is a direct response to that pattern. Fewer releases mean each drop carries more individual weight in the resell ecosystem. For collectors, it also means being more selective about which pairs they pursue.

The Spring 2027 timeline gives the market roughly a year to adjust expectations before the reduced release schedule takes effect. The long-term impact on resell values will depend on how significantly Jordan Brand actually reduces output.