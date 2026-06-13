Slam Jam To Team Up With The Air Jordan 8 In A New "Light Bone"

Slam Jam is set to release its first-ever Jordan Brand collaboration in Spring 2027, using the Air Jordan 8 as its canvas. The Italian boutique will drop two colorways as part of the project. Keep in mind that images currently circulating are mockups, not official product photos.

The "Light Bone" colorway pairs grey detailing throughout with Varsity Red accents across both shoes. The second colorway runs in grey and off white, also with bright red hits. Both pairs stay in a neutral, earthy territory with the red providing the main pop of color.

Slam Jam was founded in 1989 in Ferrara, Italy, by Luca Benini. The boutique has previously collaborated with Nike on the Dunk High, Blazer Mid, and Air Force 1 Low. This marks the first time the label steps into Air Jordan territory. The collaboration also comes after a four-year gap in Air Jordan 8 collabs.

Jordan Brand opening the Air Jordan 8 to outside partners reflects a broader shift in how the brand is approaching collaborations. The CDG x Air Jordan 11 earlier this year was the first collab on that silhouette. More protected models are now getting outside partners for the first time. The Slam Jam x Air Jordan 8 will release in Spring 2027, with availability expected at Slam Jam and SNKRS.

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Slam Jam x Air Jordan 8 "Light Bone"

Slam Jam has spent decades building a reputation as one of Europe's most respected independent retailers. The store carries a mix of high fashion, streetwear, and footwear that puts it in a different category than a standard sneaker boutique.

Past Nike collaborations on the Dunk High and Air Force 1 showed the brand's ability to work within classic silhouettes without overcomplicating the design. The Air Jordan 8 is a meaningful choice for a first Jordan Brand project.

The silhouette is more complex than a Dunk or Air Force 1, with its cross-strap, ankle strap, and layered paneling giving a collaborator more elements to work with. Slam Jam choosing a tonal, restrained color direction for both pairs also fits the brand's general aesthetic.

They tend to avoid loud graphics and instead let materials and subtle details do the talking.