The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" OG Is Coming Back And This Time It's Different

One of the most beloved sneakers ever made is coming back. The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "White Cement" is expected to return in Spring 2027. And this isn't just another retro. This version is being described as the closest one-to-one recreation of the original 1988 pair to date.

That matters a lot to collectors. Previous retros always had something slightly off. The shape, the branding, the proportions.

Jordan Brand is aiming to restore several original shape and construction details that got lost across earlier retro releases. That includes thinner elephant print lines and lower mudguard proportions. The Nike Air branding on the heel is coming back too. That detail alone has sneakerheads hyped.

The "White Cement" colorway carries a serious legacy. Michael Jordan wore this pair during the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, where he delivered his iconic free throw line dunk. That image ended up on half the MJ posters ever printed. So, the shoe carries real weight.

The 2027 drop is expected through Nike SNKRS and Nike.com, alongside major Jordan Brand retail partners. No exact date is pinned down yet, but it looks like early 2027 is the prediction for now.

Air Jordan 3 "White Cement"

Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 3, and the shoe introduced visible Air cushioning, elephant print overlays, and the Jumpman logo all at once.

That's a lot of firsts for one shoe. The 2027 release also feels positioned as a real celebration of accuracy and heritage.

The 2023 "White Cement Reimagined" leaned heavily into a pre-aged, artificially vintage look. Further, the 2027 version takes the opposite approach. Clean white leather, crisp cement grey elephant print, Fire Red accents.

No forced aging, just the shoe as it was meant to look. Jordan Brand also plans to tie the release to NBA All-Star Weekend, which is the pefefect time to release this pair. Overall, these are going to move fast.