Ultra-Rare Air Jordan 4 x Michael Jackson "White Glitter Glove" Sample Surfaces

First look images of an Air Jordan 4 Michael Jackson "White Glitter Glove" sample have surfaced, and the shoe is exactly what the name suggests.

The upper is covered in a silver and white glitter material that references MJ's iconic bedazzled glove. The hangtag visible in the box reads "STELLA" and "LOOK SEE," indicating this is still a sample rather than a finalized production shoe.

The entire upper appears to use a glittered look that catches light across every panel. The support wings and hardware carry a polished silver metallic finish.

The laces are cream or off-white, which adds some contrast against all the silver and glitter. Looking closely at the heel, you can make out what appears to be a crown or decorative emblem debossed into the upper material.

This isn't the first time Jordan Brand has connected the AJ4 to Michael Jackson. The "Spotlight" colorway referencing his music video appearance in early Jordans is already on the 2027 release calendar. A glitter glove sample like this suggests Jordan Brand is exploring multiple MJ-inspired directions on the AJ4 simultaneously.

No release information has been confirmed for this particular sample. It may never reach retail in this form. Samples often go through significant changes between the look-see stage and any eventual production run. Still, the concept is bold enough that it would generate a lot of attention if it ever did release.

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Air Jordan 4 Michael Jackson "White Glitter Glove" Sample

Michael Jackson's connection to Jordan Brand and Nike goes back to the late 1980s. He was famously photographed wearing early Air Jordan samples during that era, and the two cultural icons overlapped at the peak of their respective careers.

The bedazzled white glove became one of MJ's most recognizable accessories, worn during performances and public appearances throughout the 1980s. Using that glove as the design reference for an AJ4 upper is a direct and literal interpretation of that connection.