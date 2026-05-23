Travis Scott's "Shy Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low Is Dropping In Just A Few Days

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" is dropping in a few days. Official images are now out.

This is one of the more anticipated Travis Scott x Jordan releases in recent memory. Partly because the colorway is a noticeable departure from what he usually puts out.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" is releasing on May 29th, 2026.

The shoe uses a cream and white leather base with a pink Swoosh on the side. The Swoosh is rendered in a soft, muted pink rather than anything bright or saturated. The outsole picks up that same pink tone, which ties the color story together from top to bottom.

The tongue carries a pink Nike logo with a small heart graphic underneath, which is a detail that fits the "Shy Pink" name pretty well. The heel features a Jumpman logo in pink on one shoe and a floral or palm graphic on the other.

Travis Scott's signature reverse Swoosh is present on the side panel. Which is one of the design codes he carries across most of his Jordan Brand collaborations.

Cactus Jack text in red appears along the side of the shoe near the toe box, adding another personal detail to the overall design. The collar lining is pink, and the tongue lining matches.

Travis Scott collabs tend to move quickly. If you want a pair, you should already have a plan in place for the drop day.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink"

Travis Scott has been one of Jordan Brand's most consistent collaborators for several years. His signature reverse Swoosh started on the Air Jordan 1 and has carried through to nearly every sneaker he has put out since.

The "Shy Pink" colorway is notable because it moves away from the earth tones and browns that Scott typically gravitates toward. Pink is not a color most people associate with his aesthetic, which makes this release feel like a deliberate creative shift.