Travis Scott's "Shy Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low Is Dropping In Just A Few Days

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Nike
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" drops in days, featuring a cream leather upper with a soft pink accent.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" is dropping in a few days. Official images are now out.

This is one of the more anticipated Travis Scott x Jordan releases in recent memory. Partly because the colorway is a noticeable departure from what he usually puts out.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" is releasing on May 29th, 2026.

The shoe uses a cream and white leather base with a pink Swoosh on the side. The Swoosh is rendered in a soft, muted pink rather than anything bright or saturated. The outsole picks up that same pink tone, which ties the color story together from top to bottom.

The tongue carries a pink Nike logo with a small heart graphic underneath, which is a detail that fits the "Shy Pink" name pretty well. The heel features a Jumpman logo in pink on one shoe and a floral or palm graphic on the other.

Travis Scott's signature reverse Swoosh is present on the side panel. Which is one of the design codes he carries across most of his Jordan Brand collaborations.

Cactus Jack text in red appears along the side of the shoe near the toe box, adding another personal detail to the overall design. The collar lining is pink, and the tongue lining matches.

Travis Scott collabs tend to move quickly. If you want a pair, you should already have a plan in place for the drop day.

Read More: Women’s Air Jordan 4 “Birds of Paradise” Is Coming This Summer

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink"

Travis Scott has been one of Jordan Brand's most consistent collaborators for several years. His signature reverse Swoosh started on the Air Jordan 1 and has carried through to nearly every sneaker he has put out since.

The "Shy Pink" colorway is notable because it moves away from the earth tones and browns that Scott typically gravitates toward. Pink is not a color most people associate with his aesthetic, which makes this release feel like a deliberate creative shift.

The cream leather upper keeps the base neutral, letting the pink details stand out without the shoe feeling overly feminine. It works across gender lines in terms of wearability.

Read More: First Look At The Hip-Hop Inspired Air Jordan 4 "Musik"

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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