The Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" Receives Important Release Date Update

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" in Legion Pine has been pushed back to August, with a limited run of 2,300 pairs.

The "BIN 23" Air Jordan 8 PRM has been pushed back to August 15, with the retail price remaining at $355. The shoe was originally scheduled to drop in July. Now the new date gives collectors a bit more time to prepare.

The "BIN 23" Air Jordan 8 PRM has been pushed back to August 15th, per zSneakerHeadz. The shoe was originally scheduled to drop in July, but the new date gives collectors a bit more time to prepare.

The colorway is Legion Pine and Red, and the style code is IO2053-300. Production is reportedly limited to around 2,300 pairs, which means availability will likely be tight when it does release through SNKRS and select retailers.

For those unfamiliar with the BIN 23 name, it refers to a premium Jordan Brand series that originally launched back in 2010. The line was also built around elevated materials and limited distribution. Also it stayed dormant for a long time before Jordan Brand decided to bring it back for 2026.

This year's lineup includes the Air Jordan 3, which is set for release in June, the Air Jordan 8 arriving in August. Finally, an Air Jordan 4 that's expected to close out the year in December.

Official product images haven't been released yet, and the mockup circulating online is speculative. Overall expect more details to surface as August approaches.

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Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23"

The BIN 23 line has always been about exclusivity. Further Jordan Brand originally described it as a home for "exceptional releases conceived for the true connoisseur."

That DNA carries into this AJ8. The shoe sits in a deep legion pine green, covering the upper in premium suede. Also red hits land on the heel disc and pull tab, keeping things from going too monotone.

The signature wax-stamped BIN 23 logo appears on the heel, adding that collector-level detail the series is known for. The color combination reads rich and intentional. Overall it's the kind of shoe that sits in a display case as much as it gets worn.

Read More: Good News Surfaces Regarding Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Release

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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