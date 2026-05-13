The Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" Receives Important Release Date Update

The "BIN 23" Air Jordan 8 PRM has been pushed back to August 15, with the retail price remaining at $355. The shoe was originally scheduled to drop in July. Now the new date gives collectors a bit more time to prepare.

The "BIN 23" Air Jordan 8 PRM has been pushed back to August 15th, per zSneakerHeadz. The shoe was originally scheduled to drop in July, but the new date gives collectors a bit more time to prepare.

The colorway is Legion Pine and Red, and the style code is IO2053-300. Production is reportedly limited to around 2,300 pairs, which means availability will likely be tight when it does release through SNKRS and select retailers.

For those unfamiliar with the BIN 23 name, it refers to a premium Jordan Brand series that originally launched back in 2010. The line was also built around elevated materials and limited distribution. Also it stayed dormant for a long time before Jordan Brand decided to bring it back for 2026.

This year's lineup includes the Air Jordan 3, which is set for release in June, the Air Jordan 8 arriving in August. Finally, an Air Jordan 4 that's expected to close out the year in December.

Official product images haven't been released yet, and the mockup circulating online is speculative. Overall expect more details to surface as August approaches.

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Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23"

The BIN 23 line has always been about exclusivity. Further Jordan Brand originally described it as a home for "exceptional releases conceived for the true connoisseur."

That DNA carries into this AJ8. The shoe sits in a deep legion pine green, covering the upper in premium suede. Also red hits land on the heel disc and pull tab, keeping things from going too monotone.