The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" Just Got Official Images And A New Release Date

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" just got official images and the release date shifted slightly. The drop is now set for June 13th, 2026, a few days later than the June 9th date that had been circulating according to zSneakerHeadz. Mark the calendar accordingly.

The official Nike images confirm that the early mock-ups were nearly accurate. The real thing lives up to what people were hoping for and maybe even more so. The materials look exceptional in the official shots.

Jordan Brand combined leather and suede across the upper, adding metallic gold hardware and vintage pre-yellowed midsoles. Then they went further. The leather liners, waxed shoelaces, and suede treatment on the Nike Air heel tab push this well past standard retro territory.

The shoe comes in a woodgrain-printed box alongside dust bags and wooden shoe trees. The whole package feels like it belongs in a display case, not just a closet.

Only 2,300 individually numbered pairs will be made. Retail is $355 which just goes to show the premium efforts put into this sneaker.

After the Air Jordan 3, an Air Jordan 8 BIN 23 drops in July, followed by an Air Jordan 4 BIN 23 to close out the year in December. The Bin 23 revival seems to be just getting started.

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Air Jordan 3 PRM "BIN 23"

The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" blends Team Red, Burgundy Crush, Coconut Milk, and Metallic Gold across a premium material mix of leather, suede, and nubuck. The elephant print appears on the toe and heel in a matching burgundy tone instead of the classic grey which is a subtle but significant change.

Also gold eyelets and a gold-painted heel clip add the luxury accents. A wax seal stamp sits on the tongue, the Bin 23 signature detail. The coconnut milk midsole gives it a vintage feel straight out the box.