Tatum Brought His Car To The Court In His Playoff Jordan Tatum 4 PE

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) prepares to take a foul shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
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Jayson Tatum debuted a Jordan Tatum 4 PE inspired by his custom 1966 Ford Mustang to open the NBA Playoffs.

Jayson Tatum has been bringing his 1966 Ford Mustang obsession to his sneakers for years. The Jordan Tatum 4 PE he wore to open the playoffs is the latest chapter in that story.

Tatum debuted the Jordan Tatum 4 PE in Game 1, pulling direct inspiration from his custom 1966 Ford Mustang. The concept is one of the most consistent personal threads in modern athlete PE culture. Every season, Jordan Brand finds a new way to bring the car into the shoe.

This version leans into glossy black patent leather across the upper. Chrome detailing runs throughout, mirroring the car's trim. The ankle badge features a Mustang-style emblem with "Jayson Tatum" circling the outside, the same kind of steering wheel detail you'd find inside the actual '66. It's a locked-in design language.

In past years, Jordan Brand built Mustang-themed PEs around the Air Jordan 14, Air Jordan 36, and Air Jordan 37. Each one added something new. The Tatum 4 version is the first time the concept lives on his own signature shoe. That makes this one feel different.

The detail that stands out most is the ankle badge. A tri-color Jumpman sits inside a chrome ring, with "Jayson Tatum" stamped around the edge in the same style as a Mustang wheel cap. It's subtle but it's perfect.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan Michael Jordan Wore During The Finals

Jayson Tatum Jordan Tatum 4 PE

The Jordan Tatum 4 Mustang PE runs almost entirely in black. Glossy patent leather covers the toe box and overlays throughout the upper, giving it the same high-shine finish that defined Tatum's earlier Mustang-themed Jordan 14 PEs.

Chrome piping traces the edges, connecting the panels the same way chrome trim runs along the body of a '66 Mustang fastback. The ankle badge is the centerpiece, a circular chrome medallion with a tricolor Jumpman inside and "Jayson Tatum" embossed around the ring.

Also a grey translucent outsole sits below. "Deuce," Tatum's son's nickname, is stitched into the shoe as well, making it genuinely personal on multiple levels.

Read More: LeBron Laces Up One Of The Rarest Air Force 1s Ever Made For Tunnel Walk

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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