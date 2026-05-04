Tatum Brought His Car To The Court In His Playoff Jordan Tatum 4 PE

Jayson Tatum has been bringing his 1966 Ford Mustang obsession to his sneakers for years. The Jordan Tatum 4 PE he wore to open the playoffs is the latest chapter in that story.

Tatum debuted the Jordan Tatum 4 PE in Game 1, pulling direct inspiration from his custom 1966 Ford Mustang. The concept is one of the most consistent personal threads in modern athlete PE culture. Every season, Jordan Brand finds a new way to bring the car into the shoe.

This version leans into glossy black patent leather across the upper. Chrome detailing runs throughout, mirroring the car's trim. The ankle badge features a Mustang-style emblem with "Jayson Tatum" circling the outside, the same kind of steering wheel detail you'd find inside the actual '66. It's a locked-in design language.

In past years, Jordan Brand built Mustang-themed PEs around the Air Jordan 14, Air Jordan 36, and Air Jordan 37. Each one added something new. The Tatum 4 version is the first time the concept lives on his own signature shoe. That makes this one feel different.

The detail that stands out most is the ankle badge. A tri-color Jumpman sits inside a chrome ring, with "Jayson Tatum" stamped around the edge in the same style as a Mustang wheel cap. It's subtle but it's perfect.

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Jayson Tatum Jordan Tatum 4 PE

The Jordan Tatum 4 Mustang PE runs almost entirely in black. Glossy patent leather covers the toe box and overlays throughout the upper, giving it the same high-shine finish that defined Tatum's earlier Mustang-themed Jordan 14 PEs.

Chrome piping traces the edges, connecting the panels the same way chrome trim runs along the body of a '66 Mustang fastback. The ankle badge is the centerpiece, a circular chrome medallion with a tricolor Jumpman inside and "Jayson Tatum" embossed around the ring.

Also a grey translucent outsole sits below. "Deuce," Tatum's son's nickname, is stitched into the shoe as well, making it genuinely personal on multiple levels.