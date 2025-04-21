Jayson Tatum’s Air Jordan 14 "Mustang" Pack Surfaces In Two Bold Colorways

Image via @englishsole
Jayson Tatum’s Air Jordan 14 Mustang PE Pack gets revealed with Mustang-inspired details and a tribute to his son Deuce.

The Jayson Tatum Air Jordan 14 “Mustang” PE Pack highlights a personal touch with bold design and heartfelt tribute. Two new pairs have surfaced, one in fiery red and the other in sleek black.

Each tongue features “Deuce,” a nod to Tatum’s son and a recurring detail throughout his exclusive releases. This pack draws inspiration from the legendary Ford Mustang, a car known for its speed and power, traits Tatum brings to the court.

The Air Jordan 14 itself was the last sneaker Michael Jordan wore as a Chicago Bull, forever tied to his “Last Shot” against Utah. With its streamlined design and Ferrari-inspired cues, it was always built for dominance. The red pair features suede uppers, glossy red overlays, and a bold black outsole.

Meanwhile, the black version is sleeker, balancing matte and patent textures with silver accents. Both come with custom Mustang branding and special stitching across the heel. Photos of the pack show off every angle and detail, from the chrome-like midsoles to the embroidered tongue tags.

Unfortunately, like many of Tatum’s best sneakers, this Air Jordan 14 Mustang PE Pack is not set for a public release. For now, it remains another rare gem in the growing archive of exclusive Jordan heat.

Air Jordan 14 “Mustang” PE Pack

The Jayson Tatum Air Jordan 14 Mustang PE Pack includes two bold pairs inspired by American muscle and personal legacy. The red pair features smooth suede uppers with tonal stitching, glossy red overlays, and a blacked-out midsole.

The black version opts for rich suede and patent leather, accented with silver detailing and a shimmering finish. Both shoes feature Mustang-inspired branding on the heels and midsoles, referencing the speed and power of the classic car.

“Deuce” appears stitched on the tongues as a tribute to Tatum’s son. Custom lining and premium materials round out this exclusive and deeply personal player edition.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 “Mustang” PE Pack is a player exclusive and won't be releasing to the public.

