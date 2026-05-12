Good News Surfaces Regarding Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Release

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" OG has been updated to a wide release dropping November in full-family sizing, giving fans a better shot.

Good news just dropped for anyone who's been stressing about the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" OG. The shoe is no longer expected to be a limited release. zSneakerHeadz reports it's going wide on November 28th in full-family sizing.

That's a big deal... the "Bred" 4 is one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan Brand history. When limited release rumors started circulating earlier this year, the sneaker community braced for another painful raffle situation. That's no longer the case.

Full-family sizing means men's, women's, grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes will all be available. This isn't a situation where parents grab a pair for the shelf and kids miss out. Everyone gets a shot at one of the cleanest colorways Jordan Brand has ever produced.

November 28th is Black Friday. Jordan Brand has a long history of dropping major shoes on that date. Putting the "Bred" 4 there with wide distribution is a strong move. It's the kind of release that can actually be a shared moment rather than a frustrating lottery.

No retail price has been officially confirmed yet. But given the full-family sizing and wide distribution, this is shaping up to be one of the most accessible major Jordan drops in recent memory.

Overall mark the calendar now. November 28th is a long way out but the "Bred" 4 is worth planning around.

Read More: Someone Brought 2 Pairs Of Nike Air Mags Courtside To Lakers-Thunder Game

Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" OG originally released in 1989 and is one of the most celebrated colorways in sneaker history. Michael Jordan wore it during some of his most iconic moments, including his famous free throw line dunk at 1988 Slam Dunk Contest.

The shoe features a black leather upper with fire red accents on the outsole and tongue liner. Cement grey hits the plastic wing eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. A visible Air unit sits in the heel.

Large "NIKE AIR" branding appears on the heel in grey. The orange hang tag references the original 1989 packaging. This version brings back all of those original details in a great way.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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