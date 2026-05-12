Good News Surfaces Regarding Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Release

Good news just dropped for anyone who's been stressing about the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" OG. The shoe is no longer expected to be a limited release. zSneakerHeadz reports it's going wide on November 28th in full-family sizing.

That's a big deal... the "Bred" 4 is one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan Brand history. When limited release rumors started circulating earlier this year, the sneaker community braced for another painful raffle situation. That's no longer the case.

Full-family sizing means men's, women's, grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes will all be available. This isn't a situation where parents grab a pair for the shelf and kids miss out. Everyone gets a shot at one of the cleanest colorways Jordan Brand has ever produced.

November 28th is Black Friday. Jordan Brand has a long history of dropping major shoes on that date. Putting the "Bred" 4 there with wide distribution is a strong move. It's the kind of release that can actually be a shared moment rather than a frustrating lottery.

No retail price has been officially confirmed yet. But given the full-family sizing and wide distribution, this is shaping up to be one of the most accessible major Jordan drops in recent memory.

Overall mark the calendar now. November 28th is a long way out but the "Bred" 4 is worth planning around.

Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" OG originally released in 1989 and is one of the most celebrated colorways in sneaker history. Michael Jordan wore it during some of his most iconic moments, including his famous free throw line dunk at 1988 Slam Dunk Contest.

The shoe features a black leather upper with fire red accents on the outsole and tongue liner. Cement grey hits the plastic wing eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. A visible Air unit sits in the heel.