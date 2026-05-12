Someone Brought 2 Pairs Of Nike Air Mags Courtside To Lakers-Thunder Game

Someone brought two pairs of Nike Air Mags to the Lakers-Thunder playoff game and images caught it all. The internet reacted accordingly.

There's a lot to unpack here. First, Air Mags are not shoes people wear casually. They're one of the rarest and most valuable sneakers ever made. A single pair in good condition trades for anywhere between $20,000 and $50,000 on the secondary market. This person brought two pairs, courtside, to a playoff game.

The Lakers were already down 3-0 heading into this one, and they ended up getting swept by the Thunder. The mood at Crypto.com Arena was not great. And yet, somewhere in the seats, someone decided this was the right occasion for two pairs of Air Mags.

The photo shows both pairs sitting side by side under the seat and the silver and white self-lacing silhouette unmistakable even in a crowd. Whether they were worn or just brought along as a flex remains unclear. Either way, the image spread fast.

This is peak courtside culture. The playoffs bring out the best in sneaker flexing with Jay-Z in V.A.A. Jordan 1s and now an anonymous fan casually parking two pairs of Air Mags under their chair like it's nothing.

Nobody knows who this person is. Overall whoever they are, they just became a legend in the sneaker community without saying a single word.

Nike Air Mags Courtside

The Nike Air Mag was first introduced as a fictional shoe in Back to the Future Part II in 1989. Nike made it real in 2011 with a limited charity auction release, and again in 2016 with a self-lacing version featuring actual power laces just like the film.

The 2016 version is the holy grail. It features a silver and white upper, light-up outsole, and motorized self-lacing system activated by a button on the side.