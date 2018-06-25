Nike Air Mag
- SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low "Mag" Coming SoonThe AF1 takes on the Nike Air Mag.By Ben Atkinson
- Pop Culture"Back To The Future" Reunion Photo Is Too GoodMarty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown from "Back to the Future" reunited at the Michael J. Fox Organization's poker tournament for Parkinson's Research.By Bhaven Moorthy
- SneakersNike Adapt BB "Air Mag" Restock Announced: Release DetailsThree Nike Adapt BB colorways return to retailers tomorrow.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Adapt BB Pays Homage To The Mag With New Colorway: PhotosA classic Nike shoe has been re-imagined with similar technology.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Air Mag Prank: Grandpa Tries Exchanging The Rare Sneakers For Store CreditWatch employees react when grandpa tries returning the iconic kicks.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Air Mag Used In "Back To The Future II" Sells For Over $90K At AuctionSomeone paid a big price for a priceless piece of sneaker history. By Matthew Parizot
- SneakersOriginal Nike Mag From 1989 Up For AuctionBids for the left shoe have already eclipsed $18,000.By Kyle Rooney