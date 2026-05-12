Kendrick Lamar's Label Has "No Idea" What Happened With "GNX," "Euphoria," & "Not Like Us"

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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Kendrick Lamar had an album and a song taken off Apple Music on Monday, sparking widespread confusion about his music.

Kendrick Lamar remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and whenever he does something, people are going to pay attention. That was certainly true on Monday when GNX was removed from Apple Music, along with "Euphoria." Even "Not Like Us" and "luther" were removed from YouTube.

Eventually, the music videos were re-uploaded to the YouTube platform. Meanwhile, GNX and "Euphoria" were reinstated on Apple Music. Overall, it was a very confusing situation that led to all sorts of conspiracy theories. After all, ICEMAN is on the way, which has subsequently led to speculation that this was all a stunt.

Answers are still being searched for, and on The Breakfast Club this morning, Loren Lorosa spoke about her findings. Upon reaching out to a representative at Kendrick's label, it was revealed that no one had any idea what was going on. It appears as though the confusion is internal, as well.

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Loren LoRosa Gets The Scoop

Lorosa went on to say that this all looked like some sort of hack. Charlamagne agreed, but also noted that if Drake fans did it, they are making the wrong move, as this only puts more eyes on Lamar.

Subsequently, Lorosa mentioned the leak that Drake would be dissing DJ Khaled. Khaled is saying that he has no issues with Drizzy and isn't so sure disses are coming his way. Needless to say, there is lots of confusion going around the hip-hop world right now.

Ultimately, this Friday is going to be interesting. Drake is dropping ICEMAN, and now, there are all sorts of rumblings about what Kendrick might do, and it's all because some songs got deleted. At this stage, you cannot deny K-Dot's influence.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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