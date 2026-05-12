Kendrick Lamar's Label Has "No Idea" What Happened With "GNX," "Euphoria," & "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and whenever he does something, people are going to pay attention. That was certainly true on Monday when GNX was removed from Apple Music, along with "Euphoria." Even "Not Like Us" and "luther" were removed from YouTube.

Eventually, the music videos were re-uploaded to the YouTube platform. Meanwhile, GNX and "Euphoria" were reinstated on Apple Music. Overall, it was a very confusing situation that led to all sorts of conspiracy theories. After all, ICEMAN is on the way, which has subsequently led to speculation that this was all a stunt.

Answers are still being searched for, and on The Breakfast Club this morning, Loren Lorosa spoke about her findings. Upon reaching out to a representative at Kendrick's label, it was revealed that no one had any idea what was going on. It appears as though the confusion is internal, as well.

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Loren LoRosa Gets The Scoop

Lorosa went on to say that this all looked like some sort of hack. Charlamagne agreed, but also noted that if Drake fans did it, they are making the wrong move, as this only puts more eyes on Lamar.

Subsequently, Lorosa mentioned the leak that Drake would be dissing DJ Khaled. Khaled is saying that he has no issues with Drizzy and isn't so sure disses are coming his way. Needless to say, there is lots of confusion going around the hip-hop world right now.