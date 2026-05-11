DJ Akademiks Sarcastically Responds To Kendrick Lamar Removing "GNX" From Apple Music

Earlier today, fans were completely confused on social media as it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar's album GNX was removed from Apple Music. At the same time, his Drake diss track, "Euphoria," was also taken off the streaming platform. It was all very bizarre, and it left fans completely confused.

From there, things got even weirder as the music videos for "Not Like Us" and "luther" were taken off of YouTube. This led to numerous questions about Kendrick Lamar's stance on these bodies of work and whether or not he was recanting his claims against Drake.

Given the fact that ICEMAN is dropping later this week, the timing has proven to be bizarre, to say the least. DJ Akademiks remarked this on social media soon after the deletions went viral online.

This led to a sarcastic response from the commentator, who made the claim that Kendrick is deleting his disses so that he can be on ICEMAN. Ak went so far as to say that Lamar is excited for the album and is tired of being a hater.

DJ Akademiks Has Been Paying Attention

As it turns out, that is not at all the case. We know this because just moments ago, "Not Like Us" and "luther" were re-uploaded to YouTube. All the views have been erased, meaning each song now has to start from scratch. Meanwhile, "Euphoria" has found its way back to Apple Music.

GNX has yet to make its return to Apple Music; however, the album is still available on platforms such as Spotify.

Kendrick Lamar Re-Uploads "Not Like Us & "Luther" Videos

There are going to be some conspiracy theories, looking for the reasons why this happened. At this time, there is simply no explanation why Kendrick Lamar or his label would delete these songs and projects. It's a mystery, and we're sure there will be some answers in due time.