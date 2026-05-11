DJ Akademiks Sarcastically Responds To Kendrick Lamar Removing "GNX" From Apple Music

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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Kendrick Lamar reportedly removed "GNX" from Apple Music today, and it has led to all sorts of calamity on social media.

Earlier today, fans were completely confused on social media as it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar's album GNX was removed from Apple Music. At the same time, his Drake diss track, "Euphoria," was also taken off the streaming platform. It was all very bizarre, and it left fans completely confused.

From there, things got even weirder as the music videos for "Not Like Us" and "luther" were taken off of YouTube. This led to numerous questions about Kendrick Lamar's stance on these bodies of work and whether or not he was recanting his claims against Drake.

Given the fact that ICEMAN is dropping later this week, the timing has proven to be bizarre, to say the least. DJ Akademiks remarked this on social media soon after the deletions went viral online.

This led to a sarcastic response from the commentator, who made the claim that Kendrick is deleting his disses so that he can be on ICEMAN. Ak went so far as to say that Lamar is excited for the album and is tired of being a hater.

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DJ Akademiks Has Been Paying Attention

As it turns out, that is not at all the case. We know this because just moments ago, "Not Like Us" and "luther" were re-uploaded to YouTube. All the views have been erased, meaning each song now has to start from scratch. Meanwhile, "Euphoria" has found its way back to Apple Music.

GNX has yet to make its return to Apple Music; however, the album is still available on platforms such as Spotify.

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Kendrick Lamar Re-Uploads "Not Like Us & "Luther" Videos

There are going to be some conspiracy theories, looking for the reasons why this happened. At this time, there is simply no explanation why Kendrick Lamar or his label would delete these songs and projects. It's a mystery, and we're sure there will be some answers in due time.

Until then, fans are going to speculate and craft their own reasoning, for better or for worse.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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