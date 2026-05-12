Diddy Accuser Reaffirms Claims That Mogul Masturbated Into Biggie's Old T-Shirt

BY Aron A.
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February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Jonathan Hay isn't backing down.

Diddy may have managed to fend off the worst charges against him in last year’s trial, but there are plenty of lawsuits awaiting him. Among them is the one filed by Jonathan Hay, who doubled down on his claims that the mogul sexually assaulted him. The lawsuit was filed against both Diddy and Biggie’s son, CJ Wallace, last July, alleging sexual battery, false imprisonment, and more. 

The allegations made were disturbing, including one where Hay accused Diddy of forcing him to take drugs and then ejaculating into one of Biggie’s t-shirts at a warehouse that contained old clothes of the late rapper. But Diddy denied the claims entirely, including that the allegations of false imprisonment were actually part of a citizen’s arrest.

Now, Hay is clapping back at Diddy and his attorneys, telling TMZ, “His claims of a 'consensual' encounter or a 'citizen’s arrest' are pure fiction." Hay added that it’s “perplexing that his team would file such a narrative knowing that they are under criminal investigation in California.”

"There was nothing consensual about it. He forced himself on me while I was being held against my will. I'm praying there will be criminal charges soon,” Hay added. 

A few months after filing the lawsuit, Hay filed a police report in Florida. The police department in Largo, FL, then forwarded it to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is reportedly investigating the claims.

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Jonathan Hay Loses Countersuit Filed By CJ Wallace

The TMZ report comes a day after CJ Wallace won a default judgment in his countersuit against Hay for defamation. According to reports, Wallace tried to serve Hay with the lawsuit 17 times across two different addresses in Florida. When that didn’t work, CJ followed up with a substitute service. In response, Hay argued to TMZ that he was never served the papers. Still, having a default judgment handed down means that he can’t even respond to the defamation suit. However, his lawsuit against Diddy and CJ Wallace in Los Angeles is still ongoing. We will keep you posted on any further updates. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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