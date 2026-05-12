Diddy Accuser Reaffirms Claims That Mogul Masturbated Into Biggie's Old T-Shirt

Diddy may have managed to fend off the worst charges against him in last year’s trial, but there are plenty of lawsuits awaiting him. Among them is the one filed by Jonathan Hay, who doubled down on his claims that the mogul sexually assaulted him. The lawsuit was filed against both Diddy and Biggie’s son, CJ Wallace, last July, alleging sexual battery, false imprisonment, and more.

The allegations made were disturbing, including one where Hay accused Diddy of forcing him to take drugs and then ejaculating into one of Biggie’s t-shirts at a warehouse that contained old clothes of the late rapper. But Diddy denied the claims entirely, including that the allegations of false imprisonment were actually part of a citizen’s arrest.

Now, Hay is clapping back at Diddy and his attorneys, telling TMZ, “His claims of a 'consensual' encounter or a 'citizen’s arrest' are pure fiction." Hay added that it’s “perplexing that his team would file such a narrative knowing that they are under criminal investigation in California.”

"There was nothing consensual about it. He forced himself on me while I was being held against my will. I'm praying there will be criminal charges soon,” Hay added.

A few months after filing the lawsuit, Hay filed a police report in Florida. The police department in Largo, FL, then forwarded it to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is reportedly investigating the claims.

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