CJ Wallace Scores Major Victory In Defamation Lawsuit Against Former Collaborator Over Diddy Allegations

BY Aron A.
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Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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The son of Biggie Smalls filed a defamation lawsuit after producer Jonathan Hay alleged C.J. Wallace set him up to be sexually assaulted by Diddy.

CJ Wallace has secured a legal victory in a defamation case tied to allegations made by a former collaborator, according to newly surfaced court filings obtained by Complex. Documents filed last week show that Wallace was granted a default judgment after publicist and music producer Jonathan Hay reportedly failed to respond to the lawsuit or participate in the legal proceedings. 

Wallace filed a lawsuit against Hay last year on claims of defamation surrounding public comments Hay made in interviews. The defamatory accusations included Hay alleging that Wallace and Diddy engaged in “sexual relations,” that Wallace set up Hay to be assaulted by Diddy, and that the son of Biggie Smalls was also involved in the alleged criminal behavior that took place at the “freak-offs.”

Ultimately, Wallace emerged victorious because of a default judgment. According to the report, Wallace tried to serve the defamation lawsuit to Hay seventeen times across two addresses in Florida. When those proved to be unsuccessful, Hay failed to respond to a substitute service.

Even though Wallace was cleared in this lawsuit, he still faces a separate sexual assault complaint alongside Diddy, where Hay mentions similar allegations that he’s made in interviews. That suit is ongoing and was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

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CJ Wallace Wins Default Judgment

One major factor in Wallace’s defamation lawsuit was that he accused Hay’s comments of coming after a remix project for Biggie that didn’t yield much result. The two worked together on the single “Ready To Dance” in 2020. However, the project ultimately fell apart, and many of the songs never came out because of conflicts, including Hay’s alleged “erratic behavior.” Wallace claims that the lawsuit was part of a “calculated smear campaign” because the project failed to materialize.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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