CJ Wallace Scores Major Victory In Defamation Lawsuit Against Former Collaborator Over Diddy Allegations

CJ Wallace has secured a legal victory in a defamation case tied to allegations made by a former collaborator, according to newly surfaced court filings obtained by Complex. Documents filed last week show that Wallace was granted a default judgment after publicist and music producer Jonathan Hay reportedly failed to respond to the lawsuit or participate in the legal proceedings.

Wallace filed a lawsuit against Hay last year on claims of defamation surrounding public comments Hay made in interviews. The defamatory accusations included Hay alleging that Wallace and Diddy engaged in “sexual relations,” that Wallace set up Hay to be assaulted by Diddy, and that the son of Biggie Smalls was also involved in the alleged criminal behavior that took place at the “freak-offs.”

Ultimately, Wallace emerged victorious because of a default judgment. According to the report, Wallace tried to serve the defamation lawsuit to Hay seventeen times across two addresses in Florida. When those proved to be unsuccessful, Hay failed to respond to a substitute service.

Even though Wallace was cleared in this lawsuit, he still faces a separate sexual assault complaint alongside Diddy, where Hay mentions similar allegations that he’s made in interviews. That suit is ongoing and was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

CJ Wallace Wins Default Judgment