Biggie's Son Wants To Track Down Accuser In Diddy Freak-Off Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: CJ Wallace attends the Willy Chavarria fashion show at 67 West in Brooklyn on February 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Jonathan Hay accused Biggie Smalls's son CJ Wallace of participating in Diddy's "freak-offs" and luring Hay to a sexual assault incident.

Biggie Smalls's son CJ Wallace wants to pursue his defamation lawsuit against publicist Jonathan Hay, but it seems like he's running into trouble. For those unaware, Hay accused Wallace of sexual assault and claims that he lured him into an incident with Diddy earlier this decade.

Now, according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, CJ has reportedly told a judge that the publicist has been dodging process servers in this defamation pursuit. He denied Hay's claims that he had sexual relations with Sean Combs, participated in "freak-offs" along with co-producer Willie Mack, and lured Hay to a location so Combs could sexually assault him.

CJ Wallace and his father's estate called these claims pure fabrication, concocted as revenge for not releasing Jonathan Hay's "Ready To Dance" remixes in 2020.

As for this new motion, Wallace claims he's tried to serve Hay seven times since November of 2025. One of these attempts allegedly resulted in the publicist's daughter claiming that Hay moved out in May of that year and hasn't contacted her since. Amid three attempts from January 7 to January 9 of this year, Wallace's lawyer Jeremiah Reynolds claimed that he asked the publicist's attorney to accept process service via email. They reportedly refused.

As such, CJ Wallace reportedly plans to hire a private investigator to locate Hay once and for all. We'll see how these accusations of avoiding service play out in court.

What Are Jonathan Hay's Allegations Against Diddy & CJ Wallace?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Jonathan Hay's lawsuit against Diddy and CJ Wallace is two-fold. One allegation is that the Bad Boy mogul assaulted him physically and sexually during a 2020 studio session for the aforementioned remixes honoring Biggie. He accused Wallace of allegedly facilitating and witnessing the alleged sexual assault without taking action against it. Hay accused Combs of allegedly masking him, beating him, and violating him by forcing his penis into his mouth.

Jonathan Hay has more allegations against Diddy, alleging a separate "freak-off"-related incident in 2020 during a photoshoot. He reportedly alleged to police that Combs pulled out his penis, told him to "come finish him off," ejaculated on an old shirt of Biggie's, threw it at him afterwards, and said, "Rest in peace Big."

This case is reportedly moving forward in Los Angeles to determine if authorities could pursue Puff with criminal charges. Jonathan Hay claims CJ Wallace attended "freak-offs," witnessed criminal activity such as sexual assault, and exploited his fame to manipulate him.

